Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach: Mississippi State football ‘fragile’ under pressure after loss to LSU
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach called his team “fragile” and “a little quick to get discouraged” during Monday’s press conference. But Leach didn’t take kindly to being asked if there was anything more he could tell his players to help them overcome that.
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State allows score before the half to set the stage for LSU comeback
Mississippi State was in its best position all night to win Saturday’s Southeastern Conference opener at LSU. Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas had just “Mossed” LSU’s Colby Richardson, leaping over the Tigers cornerback for a stellar 13-yard touchdown catch from Will Rogers. The score put MSU up 13-0 with 2:14 to play in the first half.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW roundup: Owls men’s soccer beats Pensacola Christian for first win of 2022
After seeing several matches in the early stages of 2022 get away from its “W” column, the Mississippi University for Women men’s soccer team finally got the result it wanted with a 1-0 home win over Pensacola Christian College at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The win was also the first for head coach BJ Pheasant with the Owls.
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M
Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.
Commercial Dispatch
Experienced Bulldogs make mistakes in statement game against LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Mike Leach, like most college football coaches, likes to play ’em one game at a time. He doesn’t believe in “statement games” so to speak, but every Saturday makes a statement about a team, and some are more profound than others.
Commercial Dispatch
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in Mississippi State sorority theft
STARKVILLE — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 9-18-22
A rose to the Mississippi State community, which according to a national survey of 45,000 students at 200 U.S. universities and colleges, ranks fourth in the nation for free speech. In the survey, students rate their experiences on college campuses regarding free speech. The rankings were based on openness to...
Commercial Dispatch
Margaret Classen
BROOKSVILLE — Margaret Giesbrecht Classen, 87, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Oakwood Manor. Funeral services were held Sunday, at South Haven Mennonite Church near Mason. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Classen was born Aug. 23, 1934, in...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 17 local students dubbed National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and 17 go to public school in the Golden Triangle. Starkville High School has two semifinalists: Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has 15 semifinalists:...
Commercial Dispatch
1966 Oswalt Rd
Friday, September 16th: 9a.m. - 5p.m. Saturday, September 17th: 9a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, September 18th: 12p.m. - 4p.m. PARKING ON THE PROPERTY, AS AVAILABLE--GATE WON'T OPEN UNTIL 8:15 A.M. ...
Commercial Dispatch
CPLS, MUW Fant Library to partner for Banned Books Week
The Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System (CLPLS) and Mississippi University for Women’s Fant Memorial Library have partnered together, in addition to the MUW Department of Languages, Literature and Philosophy to focus on Banned Books-Week. Banned Books Week is held annually, with 2022’s Banned Books Week taking place from Sept. 18-24....
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha designates all its ARPA toward three projects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In a flurry of split votes, the board of supervisors on Monday committed all $9.6 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to three projects. When it was done, the board had designated $6 million for East Oktibbeha Wastewater District sewer infrastructure, $2.6 million toward repairing the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam and $1 million to finish paving work of Sturgis-Maben Road.
Commercial Dispatch
Billie Faye Buxton
COLUMBUS — Billie Faye Buxton, 93, died Sept. 16, 2022, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022 at Memorial Gardens of Columbus. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to services at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Bad record keeping to blame for CPD’s missing guns
Missing handguns at the Columbus Police Department are likely the result of poor record keeping and not theft, according to Interim Chief Doran Johnson. Last week Johnson discovered that more than 30 handguns — all Glock 23s — were unaccounted for. He told The Dispatch on Monday he doesn’t believe the guns were improperly taken, but rather the issue is a result of sloppy and inconsistent paperwork.
Commercial Dispatch
Artists Take to Downtown Columbus For 10th Annual Downtown Art Walk
Main Street Columbus and the Columbus Arts Council, who first partnered in 2013 to create the Downtown Art Walk, are delighted to again bring this popular event back to downtown Columbus. This year’s event will be held on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free, downtown event gives...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: The collective responsibility of being a good neighbor
No one should expect to be a part of a community without accepting his or her responsibility to the community. While we all value the freedom to live as we choose, we also recognize that such freedom should not infringe on the rights of others. On a personal level, that’s called being a good neighbor. Collectively, it’s called civic duty.
