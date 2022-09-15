Read full article on original website
MUW roundup: Owls men’s soccer beats Pensacola Christian for first win of 2022
After seeing several matches in the early stages of 2022 get away from its “W” column, the Mississippi University for Women men’s soccer team finally got the result it wanted with a 1-0 home win over Pensacola Christian College at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The win was also the first for head coach BJ Pheasant with the Owls.
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State allows score before the half to set the stage for LSU comeback
Mississippi State was in its best position all night to win Saturday’s Southeastern Conference opener at LSU. Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas had just “Mossed” LSU’s Colby Richardson, leaping over the Tigers cornerback for a stellar 13-yard touchdown catch from Will Rogers. The score put MSU up 13-0 with 2:14 to play in the first half.
Mike Leach: Mississippi State football ‘fragile’ under pressure after loss to LSU
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach called his team “fragile” and “a little quick to get discouraged” during Monday’s press conference. But Leach didn’t take kindly to being asked if there was anything more he could tell his players to help them overcome that.
Experienced Bulldogs make mistakes in statement game against LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Mike Leach, like most college football coaches, likes to play ’em one game at a time. He doesn’t believe in “statement games” so to speak, but every Saturday makes a statement about a team, and some are more profound than others.
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M
Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.
Franky Scott
Franky Joe Scott, 71, died Sept. 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Love Joy Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
1966 Oswalt Rd
Friday, September 16th: 9a.m. - 5p.m. Saturday, September 17th: 9a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, September 18th: 12p.m. - 4p.m. PARKING ON THE PROPERTY, AS AVAILABLE--GATE WON'T OPEN UNTIL 8:15 A.M. ...
Billie Faye Buxton
COLUMBUS — Billie Faye Buxton, 93, died Sept. 16, 2022, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022 at Memorial Gardens of Columbus. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to services at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in Mississippi State sorority theft
STARKVILLE — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a...
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant
DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
wtva.com
2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
Education: 17 local students dubbed National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and 17 go to public school in the Golden Triangle. Starkville High School has two semifinalists: Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has 15 semifinalists:...
Oktibbeha designates all its ARPA toward three projects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In a flurry of split votes, the board of supervisors on Monday committed all $9.6 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to three projects. When it was done, the board had designated $6 million for East Oktibbeha Wastewater District sewer infrastructure, $2.6 million toward repairing the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam and $1 million to finish paving work of Sturgis-Maben Road.
More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
Artists Take to Downtown Columbus For 10th Annual Downtown Art Walk
Main Street Columbus and the Columbus Arts Council, who first partnered in 2013 to create the Downtown Art Walk, are delighted to again bring this popular event back to downtown Columbus. This year’s event will be held on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free, downtown event gives...
DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests
On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
Bad record keeping to blame for CPD’s missing guns
Missing handguns at the Columbus Police Department are likely the result of poor record keeping and not theft, according to Interim Chief Doran Johnson. Last week Johnson discovered that more than 30 handguns — all Glock 23s — were unaccounted for. He told The Dispatch on Monday he doesn’t believe the guns were improperly taken, but rather the issue is a result of sloppy and inconsistent paperwork.
A Suspicious Person and a Fighting Family in Leake County
11:46 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on Hayes Street. 2:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to multiple calls about a suspicious person walking along Hwy 25 North near Marydell.
Child and adult dead in Newton County, details still being investigated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Active Newton County Coroner, Rebecca Burton, confirmed to WTOK that one child and one adult were found dead at about 11:30 P.M. Friday night. The deaths happened on Newton Calhoun Rd. in Newton County. These are all the details that Burton was able to release at...
