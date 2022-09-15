ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

MUW roundup: Owls men's soccer beats Pensacola Christian for first win of 2022

After seeing several matches in the early stages of 2022 get away from its “W” column, the Mississippi University for Women men’s soccer team finally got the result it wanted with a 1-0 home win over Pensacola Christian College at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The win was also the first for head coach BJ Pheasant with the Owls.
COLUMBUS, MS
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State allows score before the half to set the stage for LSU comeback

Mississippi State was in its best position all night to win Saturday’s Southeastern Conference opener at LSU. Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas had just “Mossed” LSU’s Colby Richardson, leaping over the Tigers cornerback for a stellar 13-yard touchdown catch from Will Rogers. The score put MSU up 13-0 with 2:14 to play in the first half.
STARKVILLE, MS
Franky Scott

Franky Joe Scott, 71, died Sept. 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Love Joy Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
1966 Oswalt Rd

Friday, September 16th: 9a.m. - 5p.m. Saturday, September 17th: 9a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, September 18th: 12p.m. - 4p.m. PARKING ON THE PROPERTY, AS AVAILABLE--GATE WON'T OPEN UNTIL 8:15 A.M. ...
STARKVILLE, MS
Billie Faye Buxton

COLUMBUS — Billie Faye Buxton, 93, died Sept. 16, 2022, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022 at Memorial Gardens of Columbus. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to services at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in Mississippi State sorority theft

STARKVILLE — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a...
STARKVILLE, MS
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
MERIDIAN, MS
Two men airlifted to UMMC after shooting in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical […]
DURANT, MS
2 killed in crash involving a motorcycle

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Chickasaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County on Saturday, September 17, at 5:20 p.m. 54-year-old Charles Blackwelder of Bruce, MS, was driving a motorcycle west...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
Education: 17 local students dubbed National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and 17 go to public school in the Golden Triangle. Starkville High School has two semifinalists: Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has 15 semifinalists:...
STARKVILLE, MS
Oktibbeha designates all its ARPA toward three projects

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In a flurry of split votes, the board of supervisors on Monday committed all $9.6 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to three projects. When it was done, the board had designated $6 million for East Oktibbeha Wastewater District sewer infrastructure, $2.6 million toward repairing the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam and $1 million to finish paving work of Sturgis-Maben Road.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0. JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0. MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Artists Take to Downtown Columbus For 10th Annual Downtown Art Walk

Main Street Columbus and the Columbus Arts Council, who first partnered in 2013 to create the Downtown Art Walk, are delighted to again bring this popular event back to downtown Columbus. This year’s event will be held on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free, downtown event gives...
COLUMBUS, MS
DUI, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On 9-15-2022, David Stewart, a 28 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disregard for Traffic Device, No Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground Road by Captain Tommy Clark. On 9-15-2022, Alvin Lewis, a 43 year old b/m from Winona, was arrested for Grand Larceny by Investigator Devante...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Bad record keeping to blame for CPD's missing guns

Missing handguns at the Columbus Police Department are likely the result of poor record keeping and not theft, according to Interim Chief Doran Johnson. Last week Johnson discovered that more than 30 handguns — all Glock 23s — were unaccounted for. He told The Dispatch on Monday he doesn’t believe the guns were improperly taken, but rather the issue is a result of sloppy and inconsistent paperwork.
COLUMBUS, MS

