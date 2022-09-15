Read full article on original website
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event
In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock
PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
TK Cooper On Sunshine Machine’s PROGRESS Tag Team Title Reign, Possible Singles Run
TK Cooper is one of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions as part of Sunshine Machine, and he recently discussed their title reign and more. Cooper spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On bring PROGRESS Tag Team Champions: “It’s great. It’s...
Madison Rayne Reveals How Her AEW Signing Came Together, What Her Primary Role Will Be With The Company
In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Madison Rayne discussed how her AEW signing came together, how it has been the best month of her career, and much more. You can read her comments below. Madison Rayne on how her AEW signing came together: “I saw that AEW was coming...
FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October
FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
NXT North American Title Vacated, New Champion to Be Determined At Halloween Havoc
The WWE NXT North American Title is now vacant after Solo Sikoa was forced to give it up on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show opened with Shawn Michaels calling Carmelo Hayes and Sikoa into his office, revealing that since Sikoa was not scheduled to face Sikoa when he won the title last week, he was not the champion.
Various News: Kurt Angle Announced For The Gathering 2023, Deranged Takes New Ring Name
– Kurt Angle is headed to T-Mart Promotion’s The Gathering next year. PWInsider reports that Angle is the first talent announced for The Gathering IV, which takes place next year in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the convention will go on sale next month. – ROH alumnus Deranged has...
Battle Slam Aftermath Set For This Weekend With World Title Tournament
Battle Slam Aftermath will take place this weekend, featuring a World Championship tournament and more. You can check out the updated lineup for the event below, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia:. * World Championship Tournament Match: Leon Ruff vs. Adam Priest. * World Championship Tournament Match: Lil’ Scrappy vs....
All Star Wrestling Complete Results 09.17.2022: Battle Royal & More
An All-Star Wrestling event was held on September 17 in Russellville, AL. Full results (via Cabana Man Dan) can be found below. *Action Mike Jackson & Tommy Dreamer def. Antonio Garza & Greg Dotson. *Cabana Man Dan def. Adam Priest. *Battle Royal: Thundercat wins.
Tony Khan Wants To See AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Held Yearly
Speaking today with 105.3 The Fan, Tony Khan dropped hints about trying to hold the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming event annually in Dallas-Ft. Worth, establishing a yearly tradition for the promotion. “I really love this tradition we’ve built around the holidays and I love coming out in December to Dallas every year,” Khan stated. “That viewership is pretty good. People around Dallas, if we’re getting those Nielsen numbers and it’s looking good, I have a good feeling about coming back and bringing Winter is Coming back to Dallas again this year. Keep up the good work watching Wednesday Night Dynamite and Friday Night Rampage. If the numbers on TNT and TBS stay where they’re at and you all do a great job watching the shows and support us, why not, let’s keep it going. I love the Dallas market and I think there’s a good chance we’re going to come back again and do Winter is Coming again this year. Let’s do it.”
Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel
Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
