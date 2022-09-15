Speaking today with 105.3 The Fan, Tony Khan dropped hints about trying to hold the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming event annually in Dallas-Ft. Worth, establishing a yearly tradition for the promotion. “I really love this tradition we’ve built around the holidays and I love coming out in December to Dallas every year,” Khan stated. “That viewership is pretty good. People around Dallas, if we’re getting those Nielsen numbers and it’s looking good, I have a good feeling about coming back and bringing Winter is Coming back to Dallas again this year. Keep up the good work watching Wednesday Night Dynamite and Friday Night Rampage. If the numbers on TNT and TBS stay where they’re at and you all do a great job watching the shows and support us, why not, let’s keep it going. I love the Dallas market and I think there’s a good chance we’re going to come back again and do Winter is Coming again this year. Let’s do it.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO