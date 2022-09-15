ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys

– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return

– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
WWE
411mania.com

Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event

In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Miz
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Cedric Alexander
Person
John Cena
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Akira Tozawa
Person
Byron Saxton
Person
Bayley
411mania.com

Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
WWE
411mania.com

Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock

PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Main Event#Suicide#The Main Event#Combat#Pediatric Cancer Month
411mania.com

Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon

Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

NXT North American Title Vacated, New Champion to Be Determined At Halloween Havoc

The WWE NXT North American Title is now vacant after Solo Sikoa was forced to give it up on this week’s NXT. Tuesday’s show opened with Shawn Michaels calling Carmelo Hayes and Sikoa into his office, revealing that since Sikoa was not scheduled to face Sikoa when he won the title last week, he was not the champion.
WWE
411mania.com

Battle Slam Aftermath Set For This Weekend With World Title Tournament

Battle Slam Aftermath will take place this weekend, featuring a World Championship tournament and more. You can check out the updated lineup for the event below, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia:. * World Championship Tournament Match: Leon Ruff vs. Adam Priest. * World Championship Tournament Match: Lil’ Scrappy vs....
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Tony Khan Wants To See AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Held Yearly

Speaking today with 105.3 The Fan, Tony Khan dropped hints about trying to hold the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming event annually in Dallas-Ft. Worth, establishing a yearly tradition for the promotion. “I really love this tradition we’ve built around the holidays and I love coming out in December to Dallas every year,” Khan stated. “That viewership is pretty good. People around Dallas, if we’re getting those Nielsen numbers and it’s looking good, I have a good feeling about coming back and bringing Winter is Coming back to Dallas again this year. Keep up the good work watching Wednesday Night Dynamite and Friday Night Rampage. If the numbers on TNT and TBS stay where they’re at and you all do a great job watching the shows and support us, why not, let’s keep it going. I love the Dallas market and I think there’s a good chance we’re going to come back again and do Winter is Coming again this year. Let’s do it.”
DALLAS, TX
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel

Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
WWE
411mania.com

Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson

– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy