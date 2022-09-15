Read full article on original website
Hops and Crops picks up where it left off
The unmistakable nose of hops and yeast hung lazily in the warm, late summer air, drifting among the standing, the sitters, the blanket-on-grass loungers, the musicophiles, reaching all the way to the restored farm house, the barn, even the chicken coop. Two years gone to a pandemic, Hops and Crops,...
King County Executive proposes millions of dollars in public safety investments
On Sept. 19, King County Executive Dow Constantine shared new public safety investments focused on four key themes that intended to support what is being called a “robust public safety network.”. The investments, which are part of the Executive’s biennium budget proposal set to be announced next week, will...
Best of Auburn 2022: Vote today for your local favorites
Welcome to the voting round of the Best of Auburn 2022!. Vote today at vote.auburn-reporter.com. Voting will close on Sept. 25. Categories include food, health/fitness, people, dining, shopping and services.
The PEAK is the place to be: Federal Way senior-living community provides the right care for your loved one and it’s different from what you expect
Having a loved one diagnosed with dementia is difficult — at first it can seem bleak. Making the right choice for care for your loved one is important at any time, but especially so when it comes to ensuring quality of life while coping with the changes that dementia brings.
Auburn woman arrested as suspect in fatal hit-and-run
A judge found probable cause for DUI and vehicular homicide charges for the 52-year-old Auburn woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run this month. Her first court appearance was Monday, Sept. 19. The statement of probable cause written by Auburn Police Officer Bryce Barager, who investigated the incident, offers...
