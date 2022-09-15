ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

Related
auburn-reporter.com

Hops and Crops picks up where it left off

The unmistakable nose of hops and yeast hung lazily in the warm, late summer air, drifting among the standing, the sitters, the blanket-on-grass loungers, the musicophiles, reaching all the way to the restored farm house, the barn, even the chicken coop. Two years gone to a pandemic, Hops and Crops,...
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Business
Auburn, WA
Business
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn woman arrested as suspect in fatal hit-and-run

A judge found probable cause for DUI and vehicular homicide charges for the 52-year-old Auburn woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run this month. Her first court appearance was Monday, Sept. 19. The statement of probable cause written by Auburn Police Officer Bryce Barager, who investigated the incident, offers...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy