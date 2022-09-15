Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans
Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NOLA.com
Read the latest Gambit! Chef Hardette Harris on the cuisine of North Louisiana, Thundercat, Dr. John and more!!
Hello and welcome to another edition of New Orleans’ favorite and most trusted alt-weekly news, Gambit!. Living in south Louisiana, it can be easy to forget there’s an entire second half of the state we call home north of I-10. No, we’re not talking about Baton Rogue’s rich cultural history of strip malls and chain restaurants. We’re talking about the food, culture and history of north Louisiana. Born from its own unique melting pot of Native American, African, French, German and English peoples and traditions, north Louisiana may be often overlooked when people talk about Louisiana cuisine. But if Chef Hardette Harris has anything to say about it, they won’t be forgetting her region for long.
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
bizneworleans.com
Organizers Reveal Lineup for National Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During a Sept. 16 kick-off press conference, organizers of the Oct. 1-2 National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s announced the fifth annual event’s entertainment lineup and details of a new partnership with Son of a Saint. The festival’s official poster by local artist Nesby Phips also made its debut.
NOLA.com
Traditional circus will roll into New Orleans this weekend, complete with elephants, clowns and acrobats
Elephants, ponies, camels and clowns can mean only one thing. The circus is back in town!. This weekend, the Carden International Circus Spectacular brings the big top to the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner with three rings of acrobats, elephants, daredevils and a troupe of dancing bears. Ringmaster...
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
NOLA.com
Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans for Christmas 2022, company says
The popular Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans this year, company officials said, citing a shortage of equipment and personnel. "There are simply not enough resources available to run our trains at Union Passenger Terminal this season," officials posted last week on the company's Facebook page.
WDSU
Tropical wave moving towards the Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU weather team is closely watching Tropical Wave Invest 98-L a few hundred miles East of the Windward Islands. It is moving WNW 15-20 mph. it is forecast to become a depression within a few days. It now has a 70% chance tropical development in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance tropical development in 3-5 days.
NOLA.com
To help spark a revival of New Orleans East, advocates - but of course - throw a festival
For decades, residents of New Orleans East have pined to raise families and build businesses in the "city within a city" that they say the area used to be. It's been in decline since the mid-1980s, they say, and was left, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, without much government or private investment.
As crime threatens New Orleans, here’s how one downtown business is fighting back
Crime is a real concern, and one long-standing business on Canal Street, Rubensteins is doing everything they can to stay strong and secure
NOLA.com
More people are dying in car crashes in New Orleans. Here's the breakdown by parish.
New Orleans drivers had their deadliest year in more than a decade last year, officials said, putting the city "in the midst of a public health and safety crisis." In 2021, 69 people died in car crashes in New Orleans, which is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2004.
FOXBusiness
Starbucks makes good on promise to close more stores as crime rages in New Orleans
A popular Starbucks location in New Orleans will close next month due to safety concerns, just weeks after Starbucks' top executive said crime will force stores across the country to close. "Challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by COVID are challenges...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
NOLA.com
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
bigeasymagazine.com
Local Halloween Events To Get You in the Spooky Spirit
You might think it’s too early to start making your Halloween plans, but since this will be the first Halloween in three years with major events, it’s never too early to start making a plan! Below are some fun Halloween events happening throughout the city for adults and kids.
WDSU
Former New Orleans police superintendent asks federal judge to take Mayor Cantrell to trial
NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans police superintendent told a federal judge on Sept. 16, that New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is reneging on the settlement of a high-profile lawsuit. According to court records, Warren Riley and Cantrell agreed to a settlement back in August. Riley sued the...
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
