The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team lost both their games last week in shutout fashion. The Rangers started the week with a 5-0 loss Wednesday, Sept. 14, to East Ridge before falling 3-0 Saturday, Sept. 17, against Anoka. Forest Lake now sits 1-8 with six games remaining in the regular season. The Rangers played Irondale Tuesday, Sept. 20, after press time and are scheduled to play Thursday, Sept. 22, against Stillwater.

