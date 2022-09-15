Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Officials hold town halls on foster care system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
WTVQ
‘Heart of Danville’ says tearful goodbye, closing doors after nearly 4 decades
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization that’s worked hard for the last 40 years to revitalize Danville’s downtown area will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year. The ‘Heart of Danville’ says locals and travelers alike call Danville, Kentucky’s “Mayberry”, proven in 2001 when it won the ‘Great American Main Street’ award.
WTVQ
Person found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a male victim was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later....
WTVQ
Missing Monticello woman found safe
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) Green has been located and is safe, according to KSP. Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert on Monday for 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, of Monticello. State Police say Green was reported missing on Sunday. Green was possibly wearing gray capri pants. Her last known location was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Lawmakers to continue discussing bourbon barrel tax in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bourbon, it’s one of the things Kentucky is known for most. Kentucky makes 95% of the world’s bourbon, according to the Kentucky Distillers Association. But, Kentucky is also the only State that taxes aging barrels of distilled spirits. “So, it’s a tax literally...
WTVQ
KU crews called to fix electric pole after crash on Tates Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a driver was taken to a hospital and an electric pole was damaged after a crash on Tates Creek Road. The collision happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on Tates Creek Road between Melrose Avenue and Sunset Drive. Officers say the driver...
WTVQ
#13 Kentucky falls to #2 Nebraska
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers swept No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Memorial Coliseum as Nebraska hit .302 and held UK to .141 in a 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-16) three-set affair in front of a season-high 3,933 fans. Junior opposite Reagan Rutherford led the...
WTVQ
UK student-athletes investigated for receiving compensation for work not performed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky student-athletes received compensation for work not performed as part-time employees in the patient transport department at Albert B. Chandler Hospital, according to a report filed with the NCAA. The report was filed on Sept. 3 and concerns dates from the spring 2021...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Evans Orchard prepares for busy fall season
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Evans Orchard in Georgetown is gearing up for its’ fall season. Hundreds of people have been passing through the gates for pumpkins, apples, and good family fun. “People are in a fall mood. They’re picking up mums. For some reason they’re picking pumpkins already,” said owner...
WTVQ
Salato Wildlife Education Center offering free admission on Saturday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Salato Wildlife Education Center is offering free admission and several family-friendly activities. Doors for the day open at 9 a.m. and events end at 3:30 p.m. The Salato Center will also offer the first 50 children...
WTVQ
Summer not going down without a fight as the season officially ends late Thursday
After a nice final weekend of summer across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we saw lots of sunshine across the area on Monday even if it didn’t start out that way. A dying complex of overnight thunderstorms to our northwest weakening out over Western Kentucky there was a bit of cloudiness this morning around daybreak. This made for some beautiful colors as the sun came up especially for areas west of Lexington.
WTVQ
Family displaced after early morning fire on Appian Way
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A family is displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Lexington. Fire crews were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Appian Way for an apartment fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
AirPower History Tour flies into Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AirPower History Tour brought in the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation Tuesday, with the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” landing at the Blue Grass Airport. Visitors were able to view all aircraft...
WTVQ
Owingsville man wins $777K from scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Owingsville man has won $777,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, stopped by Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast last week when he bought a $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery. He later scratched the ticket and realized he matched the number 26 on the last row.
WTVQ
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
WTVQ
Man dead after shooting in Jackson County
MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police investigating after 14-month-old dies in Cynthiana
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 14-month-old died in Cynthiana early Tuesday morning. According to KSP, emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive a little after midnight for a child needing medical attention. The child was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.
WTVQ
Put on your PJs and head to Insomnia Cookies for a party — and exclusive cookies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Insomnia Cookies is hosting its “biggest party of the year” and it’s all about PJs, goodies and games — and you can’t forget the exclusive cookie drop. The PJ Party ’22 is happening Tuesday night at 9. If you show...
WTVQ
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers extends monetary reward for unsolved murders
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board has voted to extend monetary rewards for information on unsolved murders. In June, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board voted to allocate $10,000 to be paid out to callers who report information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved murder in 2022. According to Board Chair Katina May, following the monetary reward announcement, the tip line saw a significant spike in “crucial” information to relay to Lexington police.
WTVQ
Lexington Public Library celebrates Banned Books Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week alongside the American Library Association. Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 18-24, is held each year to celebrate intellectual freedom. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. A banned book...
Comments / 0