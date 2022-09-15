ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Officials hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

‘Heart of Danville’ says tearful goodbye, closing doors after nearly 4 decades

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An organization that’s worked hard for the last 40 years to revitalize Danville’s downtown area will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year. The ‘Heart of Danville’ says locals and travelers alike call Danville, Kentucky’s “Mayberry”, proven in 2001 when it won the ‘Great American Main Street’ award.
DANVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Person found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a male victim was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later....
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Missing Monticello woman found safe

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVQ) Green has been located and is safe, according to KSP. Kentucky State Police issued a Golden Alert on Monday for 45-year-old Amy Marie Green, of Monticello. State Police say Green was reported missing on Sunday. Green was possibly wearing gray capri pants. Her last known location was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Lawmakers to continue discussing bourbon barrel tax in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bourbon, it’s one of the things Kentucky is known for most. Kentucky makes 95% of the world’s bourbon, according to the Kentucky Distillers Association. But, Kentucky is also the only State that taxes aging barrels of distilled spirits. “So, it’s a tax literally...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

#13 Kentucky falls to #2 Nebraska

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers swept No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Memorial Coliseum as Nebraska hit .302 and held UK to .141 in a 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-16) three-set affair in front of a season-high 3,933 fans. Junior opposite Reagan Rutherford led the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Evans Orchard prepares for busy fall season

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Evans Orchard in Georgetown is gearing up for its’ fall season. Hundreds of people have been passing through the gates for pumpkins, apples, and good family fun. “People are in a fall mood. They’re picking up mums. For some reason they’re picking pumpkins already,” said owner...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Salato Wildlife Education Center offering free admission on Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — To celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Salato Wildlife Education Center is offering free admission and several family-friendly activities. Doors for the day open at 9 a.m. and events end at 3:30 p.m. The Salato Center will also offer the first 50 children...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Summer not going down without a fight as the season officially ends late Thursday

After a nice final weekend of summer across Central and Eastern Kentucky, we saw lots of sunshine across the area on Monday even if it didn’t start out that way. A dying complex of overnight thunderstorms to our northwest weakening out over Western Kentucky there was a bit of cloudiness this morning around daybreak. This made for some beautiful colors as the sun came up especially for areas west of Lexington.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Family displaced after early morning fire on Appian Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A family is displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Lexington. Fire crews were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Appian Way for an apartment fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen from...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

AirPower History Tour flies into Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AirPower History Tour brought in the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation Tuesday, with the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” landing at the Blue Grass Airport. Visitors were able to view all aircraft...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Owingsville man wins $777K from scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Owingsville man has won $777,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, stopped by Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast last week when he bought a $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery. He later scratched the ticket and realized he matched the number 26 on the last row.
OWINGSVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Man dead after shooting in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky State Police investigating after 14-month-old dies in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 14-month-old died in Cynthiana early Tuesday morning. According to KSP, emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive a little after midnight for a child needing medical attention. The child was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.
CYNTHIANA, KY
WTVQ

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers extends monetary reward for unsolved murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board has voted to extend monetary rewards for information on unsolved murders. In June, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board voted to allocate $10,000 to be paid out to callers who report information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved murder in 2022. According to Board Chair Katina May, following the monetary reward announcement, the tip line saw a significant spike in “crucial” information to relay to Lexington police.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Public Library celebrates Banned Books Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Public Library is celebrating Banned Books Week alongside the American Library Association. Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 18-24, is held each year to celebrate intellectual freedom. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. A banned book...
LEXINGTON, KY

