KYTV
MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 near West Bypass in Springfield following truck crash, fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tanker truck hauling fuel rolled over and caught fire on I-44 Tuesday morning, leading to the closure of I-44 The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near West Bypass. MoDOT reopened all lanes of I-44 around 10 a.m. Investigators say the...
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
KYTV
Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents
The Ozark Fire Department added a new truck to its fleet. The fire department hosted a "wet-down" to celebrate. Chief Jarrett Metheny participated in the ceremony. Tax dollars paid for the new truck. A Mountain Home man, 31-year-old Caleb Woodell, appeared in court Monday for arraignment on a domestic violence...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
KTTS
KYTV
Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school
KYTV
Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
KTTS
Springfield Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Sunday Night
(KTTS News) – Springfield police arrested a suspected drunk driver on Sunday night. Police say that the incident started at Centerfold’s off West Sunshine. The suspect locked his keys in his car and then broke his window to get inside. The suspect then got into the vehicle and headed south on Scenic.
Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
californiaexaminer.net
Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified
The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. Health Department hosting free car seat check event Tuesday morning
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children through 13 years old. Many deaths and injuries can be prevented by the proper use of car seats and boosters. During Child Passenger Safety Week this year, the Taney County Health Department will be hosting a...
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
‘Potential threat to the community’: SPD still looking for deadly shooting suspect
Springfield Police are investigating after a shooting on North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street Friday morning.
Man arrested for crawling through window, stabbing victim
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing someone after climbing through their window.
KYTV
City of Springfield gives ‘key to the city’ to William Darr
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure presented William “Bill” Darr with the key to the city. A humanitarian, philanthropist, child advocate, entrepreneur, and higher education champion are just a few of the descriptors used to refer to the long-time Springfieldian. Over the years, Darr has continually given back to his alma mater, Missouri State University, particularly the Darr College of Agriculture, aptly named after him.
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
KYTV
RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield. The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses. Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:. Sneezing. Wheezing. Coughing. Itchy, watery eyes. But there are some...
KTTS
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
