Willard, MO

Missouri seeing rising trend in fatal motor vehicle accidents

The Ozark Fire Department added a new truck to its fleet. The fire department hosted a "wet-down" to celebrate. Chief Jarrett Metheny participated in the ceremony. Tax dollars paid for the new truck. A Mountain Home man, 31-year-old Caleb Woodell, appeared in court Monday for arraignment on a domestic violence...
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
One lane of Eastbound I-44 Reopens After Semi-Truck Crash

(KTTS News) – A semi-truck hauling fuel crashed and caught fire on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the eastbound lanes near exit 75 on I-44. The accident has traffic backed up across Springfield as drivers attempt to find a detour. It’s unclear at this time...
Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school

Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city. Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.
Springfield Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Sunday Night

(KTTS News) – Springfield police arrested a suspected drunk driver on Sunday night. Police say that the incident started at Centerfold’s off West Sunshine. The suspect locked his keys in his car and then broke his window to get inside. The suspect then got into the vehicle and headed south on Scenic.
Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
City of Springfield gives ‘key to the city’ to William Darr

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure presented William “Bill” Darr with the key to the city. A humanitarian, philanthropist, child advocate, entrepreneur, and higher education champion are just a few of the descriptors used to refer to the long-time Springfieldian. Over the years, Darr has continually given back to his alma mater, Missouri State University, particularly the Darr College of Agriculture, aptly named after him.
RSV SPREADING: Signs to look out for as we head into fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases are already popping up in Springfield. The symptom can be similar to allergies or other respiratory illnesses. Fall allergies can cause symptoms that are very similar to symptoms of RSV:. Sneezing. Wheezing. Coughing. Itchy, watery eyes. But there are some...
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
