A Look Ahead at Other Local Bicentennial Celebrations
Cambridge Twp., MI – WLEN News continues their series on the bicentennial celebration for Lenawee County. Michigan DNR Site Historian at Walker Tavern… and Sand Creek graduate… Laurie Perkins, talked about the early founding of counties and towns in the Michigan Territory. Lenawee was the fifth county...
Adrian Dominican Sisters Announce “Endowed Scholarship for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color”
Adrian, MI – Siena Heights University has announced a $1 million endowed scholarship gift from the Adrian Dominican Sisters to support students that are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. Here is the news release as presented on the University’s website:. “Siena Heights University is proud to announce...
AAA: Lenawee County Gas Prices Lowest Among Surrounding MI Counties
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is the lowest among all surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.68 per gallon as of Sunday. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $3.80 …with the national average at $3.67 per gallon.
Joe Williams is the Next President and CEO of County National Bank
Hillsdale, MI – Joe Williams has agreed to be the next President and CEO of County National Bank. He has nearly 40 years of banking experience…most recently with Old National Bank, where he served as its Lenawee County Market President after serving as President and CEO of United Bank and Trust.
Why did the Lenawee County Commission Not Reopen ARPA Funding Allocation Application Window?
Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues their coverage of the allocation by the Lenawee County Commission for around $19 million dollars of ARPA Funds. A few commissioners had suggested that the group reopen the application process. Here is County Administrator Kim Murphy…. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
Adrian Commission Approves Changes to Trash/Recycling Ordinance
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted to approve changes to the current trash and recycling ordinance. With the new totes for city residents, alterations to the current rules had to be looked at by the group. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those changes with WLEN News…. Tune...
15th Annual “Artalicious” Brings Art to Downtown Adrian
Adrian, MI – The 15th Annual Artalicious Fine Arts Fair took place this weekend in downtown Adrian. The juried fine arts fair brought hundreds to the Maple City to display and sell art…and gave several performance artists a chance to showcase their skills. WLEN News spoke with event...
Lenawee County Commission Approves Resolution that Supports Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a resolution supporting energy efficiency and renewable energy. The measure was approved by a 6 yes 3 no vote at their regular meeting last week. Terry Collins, Dustin Krasny, and David Stimpson all voted ‘no’ on the resolution.
Stevens Disposal Worker Fighting for his Life after being Hit by Car
Petersburg, MI – A worker with Stevens Disposal out of Petersburg is fighting for his life after being hit by a car late last week. The company posted on their Facebook page that Donnie Cooper was struck while picking up trash on Thursday when he was hit. There has...
