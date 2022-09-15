ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

wlen.com

A Look Ahead at Other Local Bicentennial Celebrations

Cambridge Twp., MI – WLEN News continues their series on the bicentennial celebration for Lenawee County. Michigan DNR Site Historian at Walker Tavern… and Sand Creek graduate… Laurie Perkins, talked about the early founding of counties and towns in the Michigan Territory. Lenawee was the fifth county...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

AAA: Lenawee County Gas Prices Lowest Among Surrounding MI Counties

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is the lowest among all surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.68 per gallon as of Sunday. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $3.80 …with the national average at $3.67 per gallon.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Joe Williams is the Next President and CEO of County National Bank

Hillsdale, MI – Joe Williams has agreed to be the next President and CEO of County National Bank. He has nearly 40 years of banking experience…most recently with Old National Bank, where he served as its Lenawee County Market President after serving as President and CEO of United Bank and Trust.
HILLSDALE, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Commission Approves Changes to Trash/Recycling Ordinance

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted to approve changes to the current trash and recycling ordinance. With the new totes for city residents, alterations to the current rules had to be looked at by the group. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those changes with WLEN News…. Tune...
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

15th Annual “Artalicious” Brings Art to Downtown Adrian

Adrian, MI – The 15th Annual Artalicious Fine Arts Fair took place this weekend in downtown Adrian. The juried fine arts fair brought hundreds to the Maple City to display and sell art…and gave several performance artists a chance to showcase their skills. WLEN News spoke with event...
ADRIAN, MI
