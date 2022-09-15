ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox29.com

Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school

ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

New Jersey makes Top 5 list of happiest states in the US, new poll says

NEW JERSEY - Whoever said New Jersey people aren't happy, clearly hasn't seen this list!. New Jersey has been named the No. 5 "Happiest State in America" for 2022, according to a poll by Wallethub. The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate,...
New Jersey State
fox29.com

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire in northwestern Pennsylvania; cause sought

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Woman wins $100K lottery twice in 2 years

An Iowa woman has now won two $100,000 lottery prizes in a little more than two years. Mary Starks' latest $100,000 prize came in the Iowa Lottery's "Hit It Big!" scratch game. She claimed the first top prize available in that game. "It was exciting and kind of scary and...
DAVENPORT, IA
fox29.com

Ruling nixing vote-by-mail in Delaware on hold during appeal

DOVER, Del. - A state judge has halted the implementation of a ruling he issued last week declaring Delaware's new vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional and that voters cannot mail in their ballots in the upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook on Monday granted a motion by elections officials to...
DELAWARE STATE

