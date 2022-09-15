Read full article on original website
Philadelphians anxiously await to hear from loved ones in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico was bowled over by Hurricane Fiona, dumping more than 30 inches of rain on the island nation over a two day period. The devastation has left those in Philadelphia unable to contact their loved ones stranded in Puerto Rico.
Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school
ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
'Moving' suitcase leads to puppy rescue on North Carolina highway
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - A bizarre scenario played out in North Carolina that led to the rescue of four puppies. The Guilford County Animal Services said on September 17, some good Samaritans saw a suitcase that was "moving" along the side of the highway and stopped. They noticed the luggage...
New Jersey makes Top 5 list of happiest states in the US, new poll says
NEW JERSEY - Whoever said New Jersey people aren't happy, clearly hasn't seen this list!. New Jersey has been named the No. 5 "Happiest State in America" for 2022, according to a poll by Wallethub. The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate,...
Pennsylvania man caught selling baby kangaroo for $5,000 on Facebook, officials say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - A 6-month-old kangaroo is finally safe after the exotic animal was almost sold online in Pennsylvania for thousands of dollars. Officials rescued the animal after receiving a tip about a kangaroo listing on Facebook. The illegal animal was being sold for $5,000. It was found wrapped...
Officials identify 2 killed in small plane crash in New Jersey
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two men have died following an airplane crash in a residential area of Cumberland County, New Jersey Monday afternoon. New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on Parvin Mill Road around 1:52 p.m. The victims have been identified as...
4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire in northwestern Pennsylvania; cause sought
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.
Pennsylvania March for Life: First official state march in the US since Roe v. Wade overturned
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Thousands are set to gather at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg Monday to march in support of the pro-life movement. The second-annual Pennsylvania March for Life is the first official state march to take place in the United States after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case in June.
Police looking for driver after man dies, several cars struck in East Germantown hit-and-run
EAST GERMANTOWN - A man is dead after police say a driver left several extremely damaged cars in their wake as they fled the scene Sunday morning. At least four cars were involved in the crash that happened around 4 a.m. on East Chelten and Ardleigh streets. Police say a...
Weather Authority: Tuesday to be warm, comfortable as official start of fall approaches
PHILADELPHIA - The first day of fall is just two days away and conditions are set to be warm and comfortable ahead of its official start. FOX 29's Sue Serio has given Tuesday a score of nine out of 10 due to sunshine and low humidity. Early morning temperatures in...
Weather Authority: Wednesday to be warm, sunny before fall-like temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley's warm weather is not here to stay as forecasters are tracking some fall-like weather at the end of the week. Temperatures on Tuesday reached the 80s with sunny and clear skies across the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 60s with some areas seeing...
Woman wins $100K lottery twice in 2 years
An Iowa woman has now won two $100,000 lottery prizes in a little more than two years. Mary Starks' latest $100,000 prize came in the Iowa Lottery's "Hit It Big!" scratch game. She claimed the first top prize available in that game. "It was exciting and kind of scary and...
Ruling nixing vote-by-mail in Delaware on hold during appeal
DOVER, Del. - A state judge has halted the implementation of a ruling he issued last week declaring Delaware's new vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional and that voters cannot mail in their ballots in the upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook on Monday granted a motion by elections officials to...
