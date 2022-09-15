Read full article on original website
Austin man charged with arson possibly linked to 15 separate weekend fires
A Texas man was arrested after the Austin Fire Department said a number of fires were intentionally set over the weekend. John Adam Henry, 42, is suspected of having started a fire in the 2000 block of South Congress Avenue as well as being involved in at least fifteen, trash and dumpster fires from late Saturday into early Sunday morning, fire authorities said.
