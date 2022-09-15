Guilderland Public Library news: Banned Books Week

T he theme for Banned Books Week, September 18-24, is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

This annual campaign, created by the American Library Association 40 years ago, celebrates the freedom to read, spotlighting current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. It serves to unite the entire literary community in shared support of seeking and expressing a broad spectrum of ideas, while drawing national attention to the dangers of censorship.

In 2021, the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked challenges to library, school and university materials and services, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals. Banned Books Week is both a reminder of the unifying power of stories and the divisiveness of censorship. It’s a call to action for readers across the country to push back against censorship attempts in their communities.

We encourage you to stop in to GPL to view our Banned Books Week display; learn more about this topic, including surprising classics that have been frequently banned, such as “To Kill A Mockingbird” and “Catcher in the Rye”; and celebrate your freedom to read whatever interests you.

Celebrate Hispanic Arts

We’re offering this special program to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15). Educational Coordinator Joyce Raimondo will highlight Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros, Mexican painter, Jose Clemente Orozco, and others on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. via Zoom. We’ll discover how Hispanic artists inspired Jackson Pollock.

— Luanne Nicholson