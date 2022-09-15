ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Early Morning Fairfax Fire Causes Damage To Home Garage: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 5 days ago

Fairfax fire crews extinguished a house fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 15, officials said.At around 2:30 a.m., firefighters arrived at the home in the 8700 block of Oak Leaf Drive and discovered smoke was coming from the garage, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

There was no further information released about the cost of damages or cause of the fire, sources said.

Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions

One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police

A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
ESSEX, MD
Suicidal Man In Riverdale Park Killed By Officer In Police-Involved Shooting: Maryland AG

An allegedly suicidal man was killed by police in Riverdale Park following a midday standoff that ended when he pointed a handgun at officers, according to authorities. The Independent Investigation Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Riverdale Park on Monday, Sept. 19.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say

Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says

A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Welfare Check At Waldorf Apartment Building Leads To Weapons Charges For Convicted Felon

Reports of a suspicious man lying in the hallway of an apartment building in Maryland led to new charges for a convicted felon who was busted with an illegal, stolen handgun. Waldorf resident Delonta Maurice Coates, 35, was arrested by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office in the 3000 block of Gallery Place after officers were called to check on his welfare in the building, the agency announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
WALDORF, MD
