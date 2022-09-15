ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue growing at Four Corners

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pumii_0hwTbmSA00

Gallatin County seems to be going through a construction boom; the county has plans for the Sheriff’s Office and Search & Rescue out in Four Corners.

Right now, the goal is to make a site currently serving as office space for the Sheriff’s Office the new home.

“There will be a considerable amount of remodeling and some addition into the new building,” says Gallatin County Chief Operations Officer Nick Borzak.

The former gun range turned Sheriff’s Office is ready for expansion.

“When we purchased this we knew there was a lot of potential,” says Borzak.

The Sheriff’s Office will see a remodel and expansion of the current building to accommodate the move, and then Search and Rescue will have a new building at the site as well.

“We’re looking at about 12 months and that would include all projects,” says Borzak.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue Captain Scott Secor says this will allow Search and Rescue staff to work one under roof, improving rescue times for the community.

“Work with our comms team and the command staff and search and rescue deputies all in one place where it can be a collaboration,” says Secor.

The Sheriff's Office addition and remodel is expected to cost around $6 million. The money from this portion of the project coming from reserves and the jail renting beds to other jails. The new Search and Rescue building has an estimated price tag of $6.5 million. That is being funded by a mill levy passed in 2020.

“That’s why we're expanding for future growth so it's not only for the needs of the Sheriff now but going forward,” says Borzak.

The county expects to see construction start sometime in the Spring; both projects are expected to kick off at the same time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Fairfield Sun Times

Body found in camper on East River Road in Park County

The following is a press release from the Park County Sheriff's Office:. LIVINGSTON, Mont. - "At approximately 0830 this morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the reason have yet to be determined, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. As you can imagine these cases take time and the information involved is sensitive. With that being said, I will do my best to update you as I can. If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-222-2050."
PARK COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Arrest made in Park Co. homicide investigation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kadin Lewis, 20, has been arrested as a suspect in a Park County homicide, according to Park County Sheriff Brad W. Bichler. Officials have identified the victim in the homicide as 32-year-old Casey Anderson. Park County Sheriff's deputies found the body of Anderson in a camper...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Park County Sheriff’s office investigating possible homicide

The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday morning to a report of a body that was found in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road. The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Office is considering this as a homicide.
PARK COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team
NBCMontana

Construction to start at Bozeman Public Library

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library will be under construction from Sept. 30 through the fall of 2023. The vision for the Bozeman Public Library is to create innovative spaces that will offer new services, programming and places for social gatherings as well as quiet areas. Due to...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
XL Country 100.7

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
yourbigsky.com

Bozeman school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

A school in Bozeman, Montana, is one winner of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Awards. Nearly 300 schools in the U.S. were recognized based on outstanding test performances and efforts to close achievement gaps for student groups. Monforton Elementary School in the Monforton School District was nominated for the...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy