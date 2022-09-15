ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"

Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Lady Gaga Ends Miami Show Early Due to Lightning Storm: "It Was Better to Keep You Safe"

An unpredictable lightning storm forced Lady Gaga to stop a concert on her Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, ending her show with six songs still to go. "I'm sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," she said to fans at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. "So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home."
John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women

John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
"Love Is Blind"'s Shake Addresses His "After the Altar" Absence: "Want Nothing to Do With Them"

"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" returned on Sept. 16 to gather all our favorite season two castmates for an epic reunion. However, one face was noticeably absent from the three-part special: Shake Chatterjee. During part one of the reunion, Chatterjee's name is brought up while his costars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are planning the group's surprise getaway weekend — ironically to acknowledge that they didn't reach out to invite him yet. "If he's going, I'm not going," Thompson says during "After the Altar."
Millie Bobby Brown Helps Mariah Carey Re-Create the "Honey" Music Video's Opening Scene

The D.U.N.C.E. agents have gotten a whole lot younger since 1995. On Saturday, Mariah Carey re-created the classic opening scene of her "Honey" music video on TikTok — with a little help from a certain resident of Hawkins, IN. In the video, which the Grammy winner also posted on her Instagram, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown joins in the fun as the D.U.N.C.E. agent who has no idea Carey's Agent M is making fun of their hair.
Julia Roberts Has a Low-Key Family, and She Likes It That Way

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are two extremely private people, despite their level of fame. The couple has three kids — including twins — but Roberts rarely shares photos of them on Instagram. Instead, her Instagram is reserved for work and the causes she cares about. Danny, on the other hand, mostly uses his for work as well, but you'll see a couple pictures of the kids sprinkled throughout. This family mostly keeps to themselves, and Roberts does her best to shield her kids from the public eye, something she's spoken about a few times. In fact, her kids barely knew she was famous until just a few years ago! Ahead, get to know Roberts and Danny's three kids a little bit better.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Post-Emmys Flowers From Beyoncé

In an adorable new TikTok shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph's son, Etienne Maurice, the Emmy winner receives congratulatory flowers from none other than Beyoncé. "Saved the best for last," Maurice wrote in the caption alongside the Sept. 17 video. His caption references the many other bouquets Ralph has received...
"Love Is Blind": Sal Responds to "Unkind" Comments About Girlfriend Jessi

Salvador Perez is responding to the backlash that he and girlfriend Jessica "Jessi" Palkovic have received since "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" hit Netflix. In the recently released three-part special, Perez introduced Palkovic to his fellow season two cast members at Natalie Lee's '80s-themed 30th birthday party, making quite the grand entrance with his new partner in matching outfits. During the gathering, both Perez and Palkovic attempted to clear the air by having one-on-one conversations with Mallory Zapata, to whom Perez was engaged on the show, but the awkwardness was palpable.
John Travolta Loves Supporting His Kids on Social Media

John Travolta's 22-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, made her New York Fashion Week debut in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show on Sept. 17, and he couldn't have been any prouder. The actor celebrated her achievement on Instagram, writing, "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!" John...
The "Don't Worry Darling" Cast Reunites at NYC Premiere

As "Don't Worry Darling" creeps towards its theatrical debut this Friday, the hype surrounding the film has only continued to amp up. On Monday, the cast reunited for a photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, though stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were noticeably absent. While Pugh and Pine's presences were missed, they both appeared via video message, with Pugh saying she was "working halfway around the world" and Pine was booked and busy in Los Angeles.
Laura Harrier Announces "Simple and Sweet" Paris Engagement

Laura Harrier is officially engaged! On Sept. 20, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star announced that she and her partner, Sam Jarou, are set to marry after dating for almost three years. "Yeah. We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about," Harrier confirmed in her recent Cosmo cover story, in which she also spoke about self-care, mental health, and the importance of Black women in the film industry.
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker Was "Very Proud" of Her "Dancing With the Stars" Debut

Charli D'Amelio made her debut on "Dancing With the Stars" on Sept. 19, and her boyfriend, Landon Barker, was there to cheer her on. "He was very proud of me," the TikTok star told People after the show. "He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive." D'Amelio and her onscreen dance partner, Mark Ballas, received the night's highest score for their performance set to a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
J Lo Pulls Off a Bridal-White Suit and 6-Inch Platforms

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Jennifer Lopez attended Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" chat to speak alongside her peers at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17. The multihyphenate star, who is fresh off her second honeymoon to Lake Como, Italy, styled an ivory Fendi three-piece pantsuit with towering Valentino Tan-Go platforms, making for a sultry and sophisticated look that is definitely in her wheelhouse.
