Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Lady Gaga Ends Miami Show Early Due to Lightning Storm: "It Was Better to Keep You Safe"
An unpredictable lightning storm forced Lady Gaga to stop a concert on her Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, ending her show with six songs still to go. "I'm sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," she said to fans at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. "So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home."
John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women
John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
"Love Is Blind"'s Shake Addresses His "After the Altar" Absence: "Want Nothing to Do With Them"
"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" returned on Sept. 16 to gather all our favorite season two castmates for an epic reunion. However, one face was noticeably absent from the three-part special: Shake Chatterjee. During part one of the reunion, Chatterjee's name is brought up while his costars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are planning the group's surprise getaway weekend — ironically to acknowledge that they didn't reach out to invite him yet. "If he's going, I'm not going," Thompson says during "After the Altar."
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Jonas Says Jonas Brothers Music Is "Headed Towards a Whole New Era"
The Jonas Brothers have been teasing new music since 2020, but Joe Jonas promises it's going to be worth the wait. "The music, it's headed towards — I just think a whole new era," he tells POPSUGAR. In the meantime, he asks that fans respect his and his brothers'...
Millie Bobby Brown Helps Mariah Carey Re-Create the "Honey" Music Video's Opening Scene
The D.U.N.C.E. agents have gotten a whole lot younger since 1995. On Saturday, Mariah Carey re-created the classic opening scene of her "Honey" music video on TikTok — with a little help from a certain resident of Hawkins, IN. In the video, which the Grammy winner also posted on her Instagram, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown joins in the fun as the D.U.N.C.E. agent who has no idea Carey's Agent M is making fun of their hair.
Julia Roberts Has a Low-Key Family, and She Likes It That Way
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are two extremely private people, despite their level of fame. The couple has three kids — including twins — but Roberts rarely shares photos of them on Instagram. Instead, her Instagram is reserved for work and the causes she cares about. Danny, on the other hand, mostly uses his for work as well, but you'll see a couple pictures of the kids sprinkled throughout. This family mostly keeps to themselves, and Roberts does her best to shield her kids from the public eye, something she's spoken about a few times. In fact, her kids barely knew she was famous until just a few years ago! Ahead, get to know Roberts and Danny's three kids a little bit better.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Post-Emmys Flowers From Beyoncé
In an adorable new TikTok shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph's son, Etienne Maurice, the Emmy winner receives congratulatory flowers from none other than Beyoncé. "Saved the best for last," Maurice wrote in the caption alongside the Sept. 17 video. His caption references the many other bouquets Ralph has received...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Love Is Blind": Sal Responds to "Unkind" Comments About Girlfriend Jessi
Salvador Perez is responding to the backlash that he and girlfriend Jessica "Jessi" Palkovic have received since "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" hit Netflix. In the recently released three-part special, Perez introduced Palkovic to his fellow season two cast members at Natalie Lee's '80s-themed 30th birthday party, making quite the grand entrance with his new partner in matching outfits. During the gathering, both Perez and Palkovic attempted to clear the air by having one-on-one conversations with Mallory Zapata, to whom Perez was engaged on the show, but the awkwardness was palpable.
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reflect on the Show's Success and Quinta Brunson's "Brilliant" Casting
Grab your remotes and get ready for more gut-busting laughs because "Abbott Elementary" is back for another epic season. The witty, record-breaking, and now Emmy-winning mockumentary sitcom returns on Sept. 21, and, of course, there's no doubt that it'll deliver yet another award-worthy season. Fresh off their months-long press run,...
John Travolta Loves Supporting His Kids on Social Media
John Travolta's 22-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, made her New York Fashion Week debut in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show on Sept. 17, and he couldn't have been any prouder. The actor celebrated her achievement on Instagram, writing, "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!" John...
Find Out the Identities of the "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Season 2 Finalists
"RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" invites celebrities to compete in drag without revealing their identities — which, of course, makes for a lot of fan speculation as to who's who. Now, the wait is over, as the contestants of season two all shared their identities on the sixth episode, which aired on Sept. 16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The "Don't Worry Darling" Cast Reunites at NYC Premiere
As "Don't Worry Darling" creeps towards its theatrical debut this Friday, the hype surrounding the film has only continued to amp up. On Monday, the cast reunited for a photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, though stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were noticeably absent. While Pugh and Pine's presences were missed, they both appeared via video message, with Pugh saying she was "working halfway around the world" and Pine was booked and busy in Los Angeles.
Laura Harrier Announces "Simple and Sweet" Paris Engagement
Laura Harrier is officially engaged! On Sept. 20, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star announced that she and her partner, Sam Jarou, are set to marry after dating for almost three years. "Yeah. We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about," Harrier confirmed in her recent Cosmo cover story, in which she also spoke about self-care, mental health, and the importance of Black women in the film industry.
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker Was "Very Proud" of Her "Dancing With the Stars" Debut
Charli D'Amelio made her debut on "Dancing With the Stars" on Sept. 19, and her boyfriend, Landon Barker, was there to cheer her on. "He was very proud of me," the TikTok star told People after the show. "He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive." D'Amelio and her onscreen dance partner, Mark Ballas, received the night's highest score for their performance set to a remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."
Omarion Shares How He Turned His "King of Unbothered" Title Into a Self-Help Book
Omarion is ready to share his personal journey to self-assurance with the world. Fans may know the Grammy-nominated singer from his B2K days and, of course, success as a solo artist, but there's another side that people have yet to meet. For the past two decades, Omarion has dedicated his...
Becky G Transforms Her Hair For Fall With Wispy "Birkin" Bangs
It feels like everyone is getting bangs lately: Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Hilary Duff, and now Becky G, too. The singer, who's currently in Spain, shared a few snapshots on her Instagram Story on Sept. 20 that put the new haircut on full display. Seated in the backseat of a...
J Lo Pulls Off a Bridal-White Suit and 6-Inch Platforms
To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Jennifer Lopez attended Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" chat to speak alongside her peers at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17. The multihyphenate star, who is fresh off her second honeymoon to Lake Como, Italy, styled an ivory Fendi three-piece pantsuit with towering Valentino Tan-Go platforms, making for a sultry and sophisticated look that is definitely in her wheelhouse.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0