Ascension Parish, LA

BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Van crashes into pawn shop, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday, Sept. 19. According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn on Airline Highway near Cedarcrest Avenue after a van crashed into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Darrow, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
LIVINGSTON, LA
Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Car crashes into train; officials responding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a vehicle crash with a train Saturday evening. Reports show the crash happened at Nicholson and Ben Hur Rd. Emergency officials say one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening. This is an ongoing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

