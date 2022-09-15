Related
BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.
24-Year-Old Danisha Jackson Killed In A Pedestrian Accident On LA 3246 (Baton Rouge, LA)
Van crashes into pawn shop, BRPD investigating
Mystikal’s attorney discusses recent charges in Ascension Parish
Two killed in Baker shooting
Crash involving 18-wheeler, school bus in Central causing heavy traffic delays
Reports of shots fired with possible victim sends emergency responders to apartment complex
No injuries reported in Central crash involving 18-wheeler, school bus
Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation
Coca-Cola truck ends up in ditch, school bus ‘immobilized’ in Central
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
Baton Rouge police not ready to determine motive in LSU student’s shooting death
Person detained after crash that killed 1, injured 2 others, officials say
Family of Livingston Parish inmate say loved one died after being denied necessary medical device
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver
Van reportedly crashes into pawn shop on Airline Highway, BRPD investigating
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
Car crashes into train; officials responding
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
