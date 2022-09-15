Read full article on original website
‘Star Trek: Voyager’ & ‘Sister, Sister’ Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
‘La Brea’: Eoin Macken Says Time-Travel Rules ‘Start to Make Sense’ in Season 2
Last fall’s No. 1 new drama in the 18–49 demo — about Angelenos sucked through a sinkhole into 10,000 B.C. — returns with a mess of loose ends to tie up. In La Brea Season 1, de facto leader Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) saw an interdimensional portal blip away her teenage son Josh (Jack Martin) and his gal pal Riley (Veronica St. Clair), with quiet 12-year-old Lilly (Chloe De Los Santos) trailing behind.
‘The Equalizer’ Adds Donal Logue as CIA Operator & Gloria Reuben as Vi’s Ex
New characters are coming into (and back into) the lives of our Equalizer faves in Season 3. Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben have been cast as a CIA operator and someone from Vi’s (Lorraine Toussaint) past (and present!), respectively, Deadline reports. Logue’s Colton Fisk is one of the most...
‘Quantum Leap’ Promo Teases Justin Hartley’s Guest Appearance (VIDEO)
Justin Hartley is leaping back into NBC‘s TV lineup with a guest role in the network’s new Quantum Leap series. In a promo for the show following the September 19 premiere, Hartley’s role was unveiled in respect to Ben Song (Raymond Lee), the physicist who is leaping in and out of time through different bodies. According to the teaser, Ben is in the body of the woman Hartley’s character is in love with because he’s introduced in the midst of a proposal.
‘Transformers: Earthspark’ Cast Talks Expanding the Canon in Animated Series (VIDEO)
Everyone knows Transformers are alien robots — or are they? Animated series Transformers: Earthspark introduces siblings Twitch (voiced by Kathreen Khavari) and Thrash (Zeno Robinson), the first Transformers born on Earth, aka Terrans. “They’re new to everything around them, including the legacy bots who are part of the story,”...
See How ‘9-1-1’ Brought Season 6 Premiere Blimp Disaster to Life
It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s an emergency! Season 6 of the audacious first-responder drama opens in the unfriendly skies, with Firehouse 118 racing to stop a Hindenburg-level disaster at an L.A. stadium. “There’s something iconic about a blimp flying over a sporting event,”...
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon No Longer in the Opening Credits for Season 20
Though Mark Harmon’s last on-screen appearance as Leroy Jethro Gibbs came in the fourth episode of NCIS Season 19, he led off the opening credits through the finale. So, of course, one of the questions we had going into Season 20 was simple: Would he continue to do so?
Alison Sweeney Signs Multi-Movie Deal With Hallmark Channel
Christmas just came early for all of us diehard Hallmark movie fans! Hallmark Media and Alison Sweeney have agreed to a multi-picture overall deal, it was announced on Monday, September 19. “Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years — both on screen as well...
‘Quantum Leap’: How Does New Series Compare to the Original? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Quantum Leap, Season 1, Episode 1, “July 13th, 1985.”]. NBC‘s new Quantum Leap series has arrived and is paying homage to its predecessor, while also paving a new path for its own hero, Ben Song (Raymond Lee). But how does...
‘The Midnight Club’ Trailer: Mike Flanagan Is Back With More Horror Stories (VIDEO)
Netflix is getting ready for spooky season with the debut of its official trailer for Mike Flanagan‘s The Midnight Club series. From Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, and showrunner Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is set to premiere Friday, October 7 and is based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike.
‘Firefly’ Turns 20: Where Are the Stars Now?
In 2002, when Joss Whedon was still a small-screen storyteller in good standing, he had three TV shows on the air at once, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Firefly. The last of those three was an outlier: Firefly was sci-fi, not supernatural; it debuted on Fox, not on The WB; and it lasted for less than one season, while the other two aired for years.
‘The Neighborhood’ Boss Previews the Big Changes in Store for Season 5
In Season 5 of the Pasadena-set comedy, The Neighborhood, cantankerous auto shop owner Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) may do the unimaginable and start to embrace change. Just not right away: The opener finds him looking around his beloved neighborhood and wishing people would get their electric scooters off his lawn.
‘American Gigolo’: Gretchen Mol on the ‘Pure Love’ Between Michelle & Julian
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for American Gigolo, Season 1, Episode 2, “Pretty Baby.”]. American Gigolo continues to unravel the lives of recently released prisoner Julian (Jon Bernthal) and the people surrounding him, particularly his former girlfriend Michelle (Gretchen Mol), who warned him to stay away from her for fear of his life.
‘Survivor’ 43 First Look: Tribes Face Off in Season Premiere Reward Challenge (VIDEO)
It’s already time for Survivor Season 43. Starting at 8/7c on Wednesday, September 21, 18 new contestants will begin the long journey to earning the title of Sole Survivor. And players’ ability to outwit, outplay, outlast will be stunted at every turn with the shortened game full of new plot twists. Jeff Probst previously told TV Insider the Survivor Season 43 cast will be easy to love. Now, you can meet them in this TV Insider exclusive clip of the first reward challenge of Survivor 43.
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
‘Loki’: Eugene Cordero Promoted to Series Regular For Season 2
Eugene Cordero, who plays Time Variance Authority employee Casey / Hunter K-5E in Disney+’s Loki, has been upped to series regular for the upcoming second season. The news was first reported by Deadline, although Marvel has yet to officially comment. Cordero appeared in three episodes of the Tom Hiddleston-led superhero series and quickly won over fans with his comedic hijinx, such as using infinity stones as paperweights and not understanding what a fish is.
‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses the New ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Movie
Sony Pictures has a new Karate Kid movie coming out in 2024, and now the co-creator of Netflix‘s hit Karate Kid spinoff series, Cobra Kai, is addressing the project and his involvement (or lack thereof). “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies...
‘The Mole’ Trailer: High-Stakes Adventures in Rebooted Competition Series (VIDEO)
“Welcome to a new generation of deception.” Netflix has shared the trailer for its newest reality competition series The Mole. Premiering October 7, the series is a reboot of the early 2000s ABC reality show. Netflix’s The Mole is a high-stakes competition series. In this reimagined version, 12 players...
‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’: Meet the New Players in Season 3 Mystery
“There’s lots of fun, flips and reveals, along with ‘I can’t believe they killed that person’ kind of moments” in Big Sky’s third season, says showrunner Elwood Reid, reminding fans that anyone can get offed in the Montana-set action thriller. After a hiker disappears, maybe new lawman Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) and undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) should watch their backs!
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Betrothals, Betrayals & Spilled Blood
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 5, “We Light the Way.”]. Love hurts. But when the Targaryen family is involved, love also bleeds. Some might call this episode House of the Dragon’s “Red Wedding,” although there’s only one death at...
