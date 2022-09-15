ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Cardinal Way new residents won’t pay during postseason

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – One Cardinal Way, the apartment building directly across Clark Street from Busch Stadium, is saying “You don’t pay while we play” to any new residents.

Anyone who moves into the luxury apartment building could get free rent while the Cardinals are playing in the postseason. If the Cardinals secure a postseason spot, new residents of One Cardinal Way will not be charged for rent through the length of their postseason run.

Prospective tenants who tour One Cardinal Way will be entered to win a chance to watch a final, regular season home game from now through October 2 on the 8th floor amenity deck along with three guests. Those entered to win must tour the property between Thursday, September 15 and Thursday, September 29. Click here for more information. Click here to schedule a tour or call 314-621-0001.

The winning games include September 16 through September 18 and September 30 through October 2. The fan chosen to watch the game from the 8th floor amenity deck will be announced at 5 p.m. the day before each game.

