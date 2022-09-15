Residents cautioned after rabid raccoon found in Hanover near Deer Run, Atlee Station Road

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District has announced a rabid raccoon was found in Hanover County last week.

The animal is now dead, but residents in the areas located near Honey Meadows and Deer Run Subdivisions between Tazwell Green Drive and Deer Stream Drive, off Atlee Station Road are warned that the raccoon was found nearby, and to be on the alert for any potential exposures.

Exposures would have occurred in the days leading up to Sept. 10, and include bites, scratches, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, and/or mouth, or direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Health district rabies guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, or foxes to visit your premises

Anyone with information regarding any exposure to this animal in the days leading up to Sept. 10, is asked to contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313.

