21 Unthinkable Résumés That Instantly Got People Rejected From A Job Opportunity
For the love of God, if you use a template, delete the damn filler text.
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
A Lesson About Working
they asked me, before I knew what to say, before I knew that the right answer was not “Because I need to feed myself.” Because I need to buy gas, pay off my car loan, and hopefully be able to retire. Because that’s the only way I know to live-to work for someone else. Not someone really, so much as something.
Scientists calculate how many ants live on earth and… yikes
To say we’re outnumbered is the understatement of the year.
Review: Coming up for air in Strout’s pandemic voyage
“Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House) Returning to characters of previous novels, Elizabeth Strout folds them into COVID-19’s twist of fate in “Lucy by the Sea.” Lucy’s world is on the verge of collapse, a pandemic wreaking havoc on a country on the brink of a civil war. The broader social context of doom and despair contrasts with the close and compassionate first-person narrator and reflects the novel’s primary interests in loss and love on a systemic and personal level.
I Will Never Get Married Again
“I want to be married and have a few kids by the time I’m twenty-five,” I told my college roommate in the early ‘90s as I watched her dry her hair. I was taking a drag of my Parliament 100s thinking, I still have five years. I...
I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn’t Expect to Love It for These Reasons
I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I’d created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
I Lost Everything And Was Homeless
Man Holding A Sign On The StreetsJean-Luc Benazet/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I hit a rough patch in my early 20s and spent some time living on the streets. It was the first time I had nowhere to go and didn't have any belongings so I didn't know what to do at first. My main goal ended up being to get enough money together to get out of there and that ended up being quite the adventure.
Teens Love The App BeReal. Am I Just Too Jaded?
Emma Chao/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Courtesy Katie Bingham-Smith. I have a love/hate relationship with social media apps. When I first signed on to Instagram and Facebook about a decade ago, I felt excited and inspired. Then I felt less than, and I got off of them for a spell. The whole “social media apps aren’t real life” movement has been strong over the years and it hasn’t been lost on me.
When Exactly Should I Pop My Edible?
Timing edibles can be tricky. There’s no exact science, but there are some tips that can help you get the most out of heightening experiences. Edibles are growing significantly in popularity, and are finding their way into all sorts of activities. From exercise, travel, sleep and everything in between, someone is popping an edible and seeing if it enhances the experience. Edibles do, in fact, enhance all sorts of activities (when practiced safely, of course). But they also take time to work their magic.
