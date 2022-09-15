ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 77

Elle Del Valle
5d ago

Much ado about nothing as a contestant can correct themselves within their alotted time. Ken Jennings is a great Jeopardy host. So glad Ken got the role as he should have from the start without all the unnecessary guest host drama.

Reply
10
Colleen Mayotte
5d ago

OMG! Here we go again. Blaming Ken for everything! If it was wrong, the judges in his ear would have corrected it! Let's just enjoy the show no matter who is hosting!

Reply(10)
10
GH..
5d ago

You're allowed to correct your answers if you do it before time runs out.

Reply(1)
22
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RadarOnline

'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party

Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
James
Person
Mark Eaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G O A T#The Cons#British
People

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy