Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Related
Fox17
Jack O'Lantern World to feature thousands of carved pumpkins in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are scheduled to make their way to Grand Rapids this fall!. Organizers say more than 50 artists, carpenters, planners, architects and designers came together for Jack O’Lantern World at Millennium Park. The event, which will stretch across a three-quarter-mile-long walk,...
Fox17
Double amputee canoes Mississippi River with help from Mary Free Bed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nate Denofre has just returned from a trip of a lifetime. "We started in Minnesota at beginning of May in the snowstorm and finished right after two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico 109 days later," says Nate, who canoed the length of the Mississippi River with his wife, Christa, and their dog.
Fox17
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Pumpkin Spice!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice comes to us courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter. She was named for her reddish-brown coat and sweet personality!. Right now, the Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster animals— taking them in for a short time while they wait to be adopted.
Fox17
Grand Rapids Children's Museum hosting State of Play Breakfast on Sept. 22
The Grand Rapids Children's Museum has sparked the minds and imaginations of kids in West Michigan for many years, and the community can help them continue to do so at their State of Play Fundraiser on September 22. This year’s event will feature:. ● Presentations by Arthur G. Affleck,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Michigan Apple Fest returns to Sparta on Sept. 23 & 24
More than half of the state's apples come from the "fruit ridge" of Michigan, which is considered one of the best-growing regions in the world. The village of Sparta is the gateway to the ridge, and they're celebrating this season's harvest during Michigan Apple Fest on September 23 and 24.
Fox17
285 guns collected at 3rd buyback event in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 300 guns were turned in during a buyback event in Grand Rapids over the weekend. The city says the SAFE Task Force received a total of 285 weapons, more than the number collected at the first two buyback events in 2020. In all, residents...
Fox17
Blue Bridge closed overnight, police citing public safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed from midnight to 6:00, says GRPD. A representative for GRPD says that the closure was prompted by concerns for public safety and for the protection of art installations displayed downtown during the annual ArtPrize competition.
Fox17
Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapid Police are investigating the death of a man at Fish Ladder Park. The body was found around 11:45 Monday night, but the cause of death is not apparent according to GRPD. Police later identified the man as 41-year-old David Pienton. The cause of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
West Michigan Works! receives national honor for apprenticeship program
Learning a skilled trade can be difficult when not knowing where to look to get experience. West Michigan Works! continues to be a national leader in apprenticeships and recently received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative for the work they do. West Michigan Works! currently holds...
Fox17
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Fox17
Drive-by shooting leaves 2-year-old dead in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning. The city says the shooting resulted in the death of 2-year-old Kai Rowan Turner. We’re told multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV at a home near the intersection at...
Fox17
75-year-old West Olive woman critically injured after Holland Twp. crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly West Olive woman is critically hurt after a crash in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. near 96th Avenue and New Holland Street. We’re told a 56-year-old Zeeland man in a pickup...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Excellence in Education: Nathan Fischer
MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Nathan Fischer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education. “Mr. Fischer is a great person to have in an educational system,” says Stacey Baab, Fischer's nominator. “He’s making an impression on these kids that can last him throughout their lives.”. When asked...
Fox17
GRPS, police investigate rumor involving handgun in high school bathroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is working with police after a gun was reportedly discovered inside one of its schools. The district tells us a staff member was informed Monday of a circulating rumor that a student had been spotted with a handgun inside a bathroom at Innovation Central High School.
Fox17
Deputies: Man pulls out gun during argument at Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are seeking information regarding a man pointing a gun at another individual during an argument at a Springfield gas station Monday afternoon. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred near Betterly Road and 20th Street at around 1:20 p.m. We’re told a...
Fox17
Allegan Co. deputy will not face criminal charges in Nagle's death, prosecutors say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The deputy connected to the shooting death of Joseph Nagle will not face charges. The 22-year-old was shot and killed during what began as a traffic stop in Monterey Township near 26th Street and 134th Avenue. Allegan County prosecutors say the shooting was justified given...
Comments / 0