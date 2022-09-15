ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Double amputee canoes Mississippi River with help from Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nate Denofre has just returned from a trip of a lifetime. "We started in Minnesota at beginning of May in the snowstorm and finished right after two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico 109 days later," says Nate, who canoed the length of the Mississippi River with his wife, Christa, and their dog.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Pumpkin Spice!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice comes to us courtesy of the Kent County Animal Shelter. She was named for her reddish-brown coat and sweet personality!. Right now, the Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for people to foster animals— taking them in for a short time while they wait to be adopted.
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Fox17

Michigan Apple Fest returns to Sparta on Sept. 23 & 24

More than half of the state's apples come from the "fruit ridge" of Michigan, which is considered one of the best-growing regions in the world. The village of Sparta is the gateway to the ridge, and they're celebrating this season's harvest during Michigan Apple Fest on September 23 and 24.
SPARTA, MI
Fox17

285 guns collected at 3rd buyback event in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 300 guns were turned in during a buyback event in Grand Rapids over the weekend. The city says the SAFE Task Force received a total of 285 weapons, more than the number collected at the first two buyback events in 2020. In all, residents...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Blue Bridge closed overnight, police citing public safety concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed from midnight to 6:00, says GRPD. A representative for GRPD says that the closure was prompted by concerns for public safety and for the protection of art installations displayed downtown during the annual ArtPrize competition.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapid Police are investigating the death of a man at Fish Ladder Park. The body was found around 11:45 Monday night, but the cause of death is not apparent according to GRPD. Police later identified the man as 41-year-old David Pienton. The cause of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artprize#Ice Sculpture#Kick Off#Before The Flood#The Calm Before#Fox#Morning News
Fox17

West Michigan Works! receives national honor for apprenticeship program

Learning a skilled trade can be difficult when not knowing where to look to get experience. West Michigan Works! continues to be a national leader in apprenticeships and recently received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative for the work they do. West Michigan Works! currently holds...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Drive-by shooting leaves 2-year-old dead in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning. The city says the shooting resulted in the death of 2-year-old Kai Rowan Turner. We’re told multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV at a home near the intersection at...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Fox17

Excellence in Education: Nathan Fischer

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Nathan Fischer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education. “Mr. Fischer is a great person to have in an educational system,” says Stacey Baab, Fischer's nominator. “He’s making an impression on these kids that can last him throughout their lives.”. When asked...
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
Fox17

GRPS, police investigate rumor involving handgun in high school bathroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is working with police after a gun was reportedly discovered inside one of its schools. The district tells us a staff member was informed Monday of a circulating rumor that a student had been spotted with a handgun inside a bathroom at Innovation Central High School.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Deputies: Man pulls out gun during argument at Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are seeking information regarding a man pointing a gun at another individual during an argument at a Springfield gas station Monday afternoon. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred near Betterly Road and 20th Street at around 1:20 p.m. We’re told a...
SPRINGFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy