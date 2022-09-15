Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
cilfm.com
Jackson County woman arrested for shooting neighbor in the leg
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Jackson County woman is behind bars on charges that she shot her neighbor. At about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Sandra Walker, 50, shot her neighbor, Caleb Riddle, 32, in the leg. Caleb Riddle was taken to a local...
wsiu.org
A woman is accused of shooting her neighbor near Murphysboro
A Jackson County resident was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon near Murphysboro and his neighbor is the suspect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports 32-year-old Caleb Riddle was treated for a gunshot wound at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. A brief investigation resulted in the detainment of his neighbor 50-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in shots fired incident outside Marion, Illinois, bar
MARION, IL — Police in Marion, Illinois, have arrested a 53-year-old man accused of firing a gun in the parking lot of a local bar. Police responded around 12:07 a.m. Sunday to a report that shots had been fired outside Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of North Madison Street in Marion.
kbsi23.com
Intersection of Hwy. 74, South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau open after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to the intersection of South Kingshighway and MO 74 Monday around 11:16 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash. Medical personnel responded to the scene. No word on injuries. There were police officers on scene directing traffic. Traffic is now moving...
westkentuckystar.com
Shots fired call results in Marion, Illinois man's arrest
A report of a shot fired outside a restaurant in Marion, Illinois, Sunday morning, resulted in one arrest. Marion Police were called to a Madison Street restaurant. Witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place with 2 to 3 men involved. The fight reportedly spilled out into the parking lot where a gun was fired. Everyone in the fight took off before the police arrived.
KFVS12
Man cited in connection with Marion, Ill. shots fired investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was cited in connection with a shots fired investigation on Sunday, September 18. Louis L. Gaston, 53, was cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers & Bocce in the 100 block of N....
wfcnnews.com
Police investigate shooting at Marion bar
MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
wgel.com
Arrests Made In Warrant Sweep
A multi-county warrant sweep, known as “Operation Washout,” was undertaken last Wednesday in Southern Illinois. It was reported nearly 40 individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. The sweep was made possible through the Centralia Police Department’s partnership with the FBI’s Safe Streets program. Arrests were made...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
KFVS12
Expect slow traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. on Sept. 26
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers on Interstate 55 will need to watch for slow moving traffic on Monday, September 26. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will begin to slow northbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 105 and southbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 111. Crews...
wsiu.org
Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
KFVS12
Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities
A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Paducah, KY USA
Our cycling group, The Georgia Pioneers, is headed to St Louis, MO to cycle the Katy Trail. We stopped over in Paducah, KY to spend the night at the Fairfield Inn. On our way to the car we spotted the patriotic heart- made our day. Great way to start our cycling adventure.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man pleads guilty to aggravated and eluding charge
A 32-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. Terrance Laughhunn of West 6th admitted to attempting to elude a Wamac Police Officer by disobeying two or more traffic control devices on March 12th of this year. Laughhunn was placed on two...
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests won't harm you, but may not deliver accurate results. Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl. Updated: 2 hours ago.
