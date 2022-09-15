ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Roof of tractor-trailer sheered off after hitting bridge on Cambridge road that doesn’t allow trucks

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheered off after it struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed he truck’s roof completely peeled back, exposing what appeared to be frozen foods destined for Trader Joe’s.

All trucks and buses must detour via ramps due to the extremely low clearance on the parkway.

“Trucks and oversized vehicles are prohibited from Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road in Boston and Memorial Drive in Cambridge due to low clearance of various overpasses on those parkways,” the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

As of 8:30 a.m., the wrecked truck remained stranded on the side of the road as crews worked to remove it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

