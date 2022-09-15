ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbwqJ_0hwTZ4Jx00
Of the 10 most child-friendly states, only one has attempted to ban abortion. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “ quality of life worth living ,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families . Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “ genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.”

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the Senate who have sponsored a bill called the Family Security Act , billed as a “pro-family, pro-life and pro-marriage plan” that would provide a monthly cash benefit starting at pregnancy and continuing through the child turning 17.

But so far, these are minority voices in the anti-abortion movement.

As a law professor who studies reproductive care , policies that affect families and political partisanship, I have been following the relationship between abortion restrictions and family well-being for decades. It turns out that states taking the strictest stands against abortion tend to have among the worst statistics on child and family well-being in the nation.

Unintended pregnancy and infant mortality

Take Mississippi, the state that enacted the abortion restriction law that was at the center of the Supreme Court’s June 2022 opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , which struck down federal protection for the right to get an abortion.

In 2019, Mississippi had the highest rate of unintended pregnancy , defined as the percentage of women who recently gave birth but whose pregnancies were either unwanted or happened at an unwanted time . In Mississippi, 47% of women who recently had a child did not want to become pregnant or wanted to become pregnant later in life.

By contrast, Vermont had the nation’s lowest rate of unintended pregnancy in 2019, with just 20% of women who recently had a child saying they would have preferred not to get pregnant or wanted to do so at some point in the future. That state already protects abortion rights. If Vermont’s upcoming referendum on abortion passes, the state’s constitution will protect “ an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy .”

Mississippi also has the highest infant mortality rate in the country. Five of the other nine states with the highest infant mortality also have abortion bans . At the other end of the spectrum, of the 10 states with the lowest infant mortality rates, only one – Iowa – has a law restricting abortions, although a court has prevented its enforcement .

Childhood poverty and teen birth rates

Mississippi has the highest rate of child poverty in the country . Six of the other 10 states with the country’s highest child poverty levels also have abortion bans in effect : Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Mississippi also had the highest teen birth rate in the country , and eight of the other nine states with the highest teen birth rates also ban abortions or have a ban blocked .

In all 10 states with the lowest teen birth rates, abortion is legal and likely to be protected for the foreseeable future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFTIe_0hwTZ4Jx00
A pregnant activist calls for abortion rights in Chicago on June 25, 2022. Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Supporting families

The well-being of children also depends on the availability of support for their parents.

For instance, 11 states plus the District of Columbia legally require employers to offer workers paid time off after the birth or adoption of a child. None of those jurisdictions bans abortions .

Another federal effort to support families came in the Affordable Care Act, enacted in 2010, with sweeping changes to the nation’s health insurance marketplace. One provision allowed states to expand Medicaid eligibility to more adults, with financial support from the federal government. If Medicaid were expanded, reproductive-aged women would be among the groups to experience the largest coverage gains.

As of August 2022, 12 states had not adopted the expansion: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Eight of those states have either a full ban on abortion or a ban after six weeks – before many people realize they are pregnant.

Two of those states, South Carolina and Wyoming , have abortion laws that are tied up in the courts , and Florida bans abortions after 15 weeks.

In a June 2022 Brookings Institution study of the states that are considered most child-friendly – measured by state expenditures per child and children’s overall well-being – the authors found that among the top 10, only Wyoming was even trying to ban abortion . For the 10 states Brookings rated least child-friendly, nine either had a trigger ban or other abortion restriction.

The overall pattern is clear: A strong social safety net and other anti-poverty programs are more likely to be available in states that also support abortion access, while actual measures of child and family well-being are often worse in states that restrict abortions.

Naomi Cahn does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 26

El Cid
5d ago

Pro-birthers don't care about quality of life. Once born, you're at the mercy of society. They don't give a damn if you're abandoned, abused, sick, or handicap.

Reply(10)
16
Queen Medusa
4d ago

the Nazi party in Germany and the Nazi party in the USA are the same forced birthers. they believed in ( kinder, küche, kirche) children, kitchen, church for women. they had a German poem "mothers, your cradles are like a slumbering army Ever ready for victory, they will never be empty." in 1938 Germany, childlesness was restored in law as grounds for divorce and abortions and contraceptives were banned. the German state gave out "the mother cross Awards" according to their child bearing achievements. there was a law implemented that force every woman single or married under the age of 34 who had not already borne at least 4 children to mate with a purebred German male. if he was already married, he was set free for the purpose. forced birthers are nothing but Nazis. vote blue 🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀🌀

Reply
3
Woke is a joke
5d ago

I would rather face an uphill battle (like everyone else) than be killed because someone thought my life might be hard.

Reply(3)
8
Related
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
The Independent

The death row inmate whose conviction looks so shaky even Oklahoma Republicans are fighting to save him

Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, 59, has escaped the execution chamber three times. He may yet survive a fourth time if a growing innocence movement around his case is successful.Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 murder of his boss at an Oklahoma City motel and has been in criminal justice limbo ever since. His death date has been postponed twice because of court-mandated delays. In 2015, the state of Oklahoma realised at the last minute it was using the wrong execution drugs and called things off once again, part of the impetus for a series of investigations that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#The Washington Post#Getty Images#Brigham Young University#Republicans#Senate
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Oklahoma GOP candidate calls killing gay people ‘totally just’

A GOP candidate for the Oklahoma state house is under fire over his resurfaced remarks justifying the murder of gay people. Scott Esk was campaigning for a different seat in 2013 when he said that according to the Bible, Christians would be “totally in the right” to kill gay people in a Facebook comment thread.The comments gained renewed attention as Mr Esk’s prepares to take on fellow Republican Gloria Banister in a run-off primary election for Oklahoma’s 87th House District on Tuesday. Pressed about the remarks ahead of this week’s election, Mr Esk appeared to double down by calling...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy