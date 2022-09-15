ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Debates about migration have never been simple – just look at the Hebrew Bible

By Ki-Eun Jang, Assistant Professor of Theology (Bible in Global Cultures), Fordham University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yubag_0hwTZ2YV00
'Departure for Canaan,' a detail of a 13th-century mosaic from the dome of Abraham in St. Mark's Basilica in Venice. De Agostini Photo Library/De Agostini via Getty Images

Today, the Bible is often invoked during public debates about immigration. From former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to a group of 2,000 rabbis , people have referred to the Bible to explain their differing positions on immigration and refugees. Several specialists in biblical studies have spoken and written about what the text says on the topic .

One thing is clear: Migration matters in the Bible. Stories about it are common – from the Book of Genesis, where the patriarch Abraham obeys God’s command to leave his homeland in Mesopotamia , to the Moabite woman Ruth, who migrates to Bethlehem out of love for her Judean mother-in-law, Naomi, to the Jews’ forced migration to Babylonia.

But these many voices do not necessarily boil down to a single theology or ethical framework. As a scholar of the Hebrew Bible , I study how themes of migration mattered in the making of scripture, as well as in how the text has been circulated, debated and interpreted by readers across the globe.

Discussions about migration are always complicated, because migrants’ real-life experiences do not easily translate into simple bureaucratic categories.

Modern societies defined by the ideas of citizenship and borders tend to classify modern migrants into legal binaries, each with its own rights and restrictions: resident vs. nonresident , documented vs. undocumented , immigrant vs. nonimmigrant . Ancient Israel, too, relied on legal categories to try to make sense of migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niHs7_0hwTZ2YV00
‘Ruth and Naomi’ (1886), by Philip Hermogenes Calderon, shows Ruth embracing her mother-in-law, Naomi, and pleading to go to Bethlehem with her. Photo by The Print Collector/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Ancient Israelite law

The Hebrew Bible’s legal passages discuss people who have come to Israel from other places and how they should be treated. The Book of Deuteronomy, for example, prescribes a law that protects poor and destitute workers from being exploited, no matter if they are fellow Israelites or not.

There are two Hebrew terms that recognize different kinds of strangers in the community, with differing status and privileges.

The first, “ger,” can be translated as “ resident alien .” In other words, it is a legal category for people who are not “citizens,” in the language used today, but who have permission to reside there. In the Hebrew Bible, the term does not distinguish between voluntary immigrants and forced refugees.

People in the “ger” category are embraced as part of the Israelite community. For example, law in the Book of Numbers dictates that the “ger” are eligible to participate in a sacrificial ritual to the God of Israel, just like the locals.

The Book of Numbers further protects the “ger” by stipulating that there will be one law for both the Israelites and the immigrants throughout the generations. Whether locals or not, they are equally subject to the rules about offerings and other standards for holiness . When the community makes an offering as atonement for sin, the immigrant population is also considered forgiven .

On the other hand, migrants called “nokri” – commonly translated as “foreigner” – have a more restricted social status. Deuteronomy prohibits Israelites from charging interest on loans to a fellow Israelite, but not to “nokri.” Likewise, the law commands Israelites to forgive each other’s debts every seventh year, but not debts of “nokri.”

Strangers themselves

The Hebrew Bible’s view on strangers is not just about dealing with others. Biblical ideas about foreignness are forged through the Israelites’ own experiences and collective memories about being strangers.

In the books of Exodus, Leviticus and Deuteronomy, a main reason to protect strangers is repeatedly given: Because Israelites themselves were “ger” in the land of Egypt .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNZLD_0hwTZ2YV00
‘Israel in Egypt’ (1867), by Edward John Poynter, imagines a biblical scene of Israelite slaves constructing cities in Egypt. Photo by Guildhall Library & Art Gallery/Heritage Images/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

The many meanings of foreignness are also explored in biblical literature from after the Babylonian exile of the Jews. Some groups returned to the land of Judah, some remained in Babylon and some had never left in the first place.

The Book of Esther , for example, concerns the life of the diaspora community living in Persia. The story unfolds mainly through the actions of Queen Esther, who carries a dual identity as a Jew and as a Persian, and its central themes deal with the struggle to survive in a foreign land.

Meanwhile, the protagonists in the books of Ezra and Nehemiah are repatriates who had previously lived in Mesopotamia, but encountered a new sense of foreignness upon their return. Nehemiah Chapter 13 describes Nehemiah’s shock when he learns that Jews had married women from surrounding cultures, and half of their children only spoke other languages .

The Bible speaks about migration with many different voices – even beyond its pages. Migrant communities across the globe have continued to read and interpret it through the lens of their own experiences ever since, opening up new possibilities for understanding.

Ki-Eun Jang does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 15

Related
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hebrew Language#Modern Hebrew#Book Of Ruth#Book Of Exodus#Getty Images Today#Judean#The Hebrew Bible
CBS News

"Luxurious" 1,200-year-old mansion unearthed in southern Israel

Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday. The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century,...
MIDDLE EAST
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?

The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Where we sit in church says a lot about us

If you are reading this in the paper, it’s probably Sunday, which means you have gone to church, or are about to go to church, or don’t care about church. You are reading this in a divided country, where we have names for the divides. We have red states and blue states, Democrats and Republicans, ever-Trumpers and never-Trumpers, the right wing and the left wing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy