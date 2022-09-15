ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The national broadband rollout has a blind spot: Lack of accurate, transparent data about internet access speeds

By Sascha Meinrath, Director of X-Lab and Palmer Chair in Telecommunications, Penn State
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLsD3_0hwTYyBp00
Is your broadband internet service always up to speed when you need it? 10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty images

Imagine purchasing “up to” a gallon of milk for US$4.50, or paying for “up to” a full tank of gas. Most people would view such transactions as absurd. And yet, in the realm of broadband service, the use of “up to” speeds has become standard business practice.

Unlike other advertisements for goods and services – for example, what a car manufacturer tells a customer about expected fuel efficiency – there are no federally set standards for measuring broadband service speeds. This means there is no clear way to tell whether customers are getting what they pay for.

Consumers typically purchase an internet service package that promises a speed up to some level – for example, 10 megabits per second, 25Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps or 1000Mbps/1Gbps. But the speed you actually receive can often be much less than the advertised speed. Unlike the vehicle sector’s fuel efficiency standards , there’s no government mandate to systematically improve internet service speeds – and no national strategy for ensuring that slow connections are upgraded in a timely fashion.

A home user’s quality of service can also shift dramatically over relatively short periods of time and can become especially degraded during times of crisis. For example, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when millions of Americans switched from using their office’s business-class internet connection to teleworking from home using their residential internet service, analysis showed widespread slowdowns in service speeds .

Follow-up research found that during this same time frame, the Federal Communications Commission was inundated with consumer complaints from across the country. Complaints about billing, availability and speed increased from February 2020 to April 2020 by 24%, 85% and 176%, respectively . So even though monthly bills did not change, customers experienced worse service, with lower speeds and less reliability.

The discrepancy between advertised and actual speeds also varies by geographic location. Rural areas consistently see larger discrepancies than urban areas. Broadband service descriptions are often confusing because many plans that consumers think are unlimited actually have data caps . These plans often limit data usage by slowing or “ throttling ” connections after users hit their caps.

Minimums and measurements

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PNkoZ_0hwTYyBp00
The FCC is taking comments for a proposed ‘broadband nutrition label’ to help consumers understand what they’re paying for, but the devil is in the details. Federal Communications Commission

Consumer advocates have long called for a “ broadband nutrition label ” that would create a federal mandate for internet service providers (ISPs) to disclose speed, latency (for example, the level of delay in videoconferencing calls), reliability and pricing to potential and current consumers. The FCC is seeking comment on proposed broadband nutrition labels, and there is a risk that new labeling will be reduced to an opaque disclosure of “ typical” speeds and latency .

In my view, guaranteed minimums should be a part of any residential class service offering, mirroring what is already standard contractual language for business class lines. In essence, instead of promising an “up to” ceiling, ISPs should guarantee a minimum floor for the service customers pay for.

Also, the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration can standardize and enforce the use of speed measurements that are “off net” rather than relying so heavily on “on net” metrics. On net refers to the methodology typically used by both the FCC and ISPs to measure internet speed, where the throughput of your connection is measured between your home and your ISP. This ignores off-net connections, meaning your ISP’s interconnection with everywhere outside your local provider’s network, which is virtually the entire internet.

On-net measurements also don’t document the congestion that often happens when different ISPs have a peering dispute, such as the infamous dispute between Comcast and Level 3, which led to degraded service for millions of Netflix subscribers . For many detrimentally affected customers, on-net speed tests often show no issues with their connections, even though they are experiencing major disruptions to their favorite off-net services, applications or websites.

On-net speed tests have led to claims that the median fixed broadband speed in the U.S. in May 2022 was over 150 Mbps . Meanwhile, off-net speed tests of U.S. broadband show median speeds that are quite a bit lower – median U.S. speeds for May 2022 were under 50 Mbps .

This results in a real disconnect between the way policymakers and ISPs understand connectivity, and the lived consumer experience. ISPs’ business decisions can create bottlenecks at the edges of their networks, as when they implement lower-cost, lower-speed interconnections to other ISPs. This means that their broadband speed measurements fail to capture the results of their own decisions, which allows them to claim to deliver broadband speeds that their customers often do not experience.

Broadband internet access in the U.S. is variable, costly and opaque.

Transparency

To protect consumers, the FCC will need to invest in building a set of broadband speed measures, maps and public data repositories that enables researchers to access and analyze what the public actually experiences when people purchase broadband connectivity. Prior efforts by the FCC to do this have been heavily criticized as imprecise and inaccurate .

The FCC’s latest proposal for the creation of a National Broadband Map – at an estimated cost of $45 million – is already receiving criticism because its measurement process is a “black box,” meaning its methodology and data are not transparent to the public. The FCC also appears to once again rely almost entirely on ISP self-disclosure for its data, which means that it is likely to vastly overstate not only speeds, but where broadband is available as well.

The new National Broadband Map may, in fact, be far worse in terms of data access because of fairly stringent licensing arrangements under which the FCC appears to have granted control over the data – collected with public funding – to a private company to then commercialize. This process is likely to make it extremely difficult to accurately ascertain the true state of U.S. broadband.

Lack of transparency about these new maps and the methodologies undergirding them could lead to major headaches in disbursing the $42.5 billion in broadband infrastructure grant funding through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program .

Independent analysis like the initiative from Consumer Reports, Let’s Broadband Together , is crowd-sourcing data collection of monthly internet bills from across the country. (Full disclosure: I’m an adviser to this project.) Efforts like these from consumer groups are crucial to shed more transparency on the problem that official measures differ from consumer experience. The FCC’s methodologies have been greatly inaccurate , which has hampered the nation’s ability to address the digital divide.

Reliable, fast access to the internet is a necessity to work, learn, shop, sell and communicate. Making informed telecommunications policy decisions and reining in false advertising is a matter not just of what gets measured but how it’s measured. Otherwise, it’s difficult to know whether the broadband service you get is the service you pay for.

Sascha Meinrath has advised Consumer Reports regarding their Broadband Together initiative and is the founder of the Open Technology Institute.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Intense heat waves and flooding are battering electricity and water systems, as America's aging infrastructure sags under the pressure of climate change

The 1960s and 1970s were a golden age of infrastructure development in the U.S., with the expansion of the interstate system and widespread construction of new water treatment, wastewater and flood control systems reflecting national priorities in public health and national defense. But infrastructure requires maintenance, and, eventually, it has to be replaced. That hasn’t been happening in many parts of the country. Increasingly, extreme heat and storms are putting roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure under stress. Two recent examples – an intense heat wave that pushed California’s power grid to its limits in September 2022, and the failure of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

What is proof-of-stake? A computer scientist explains a new way to make cryptocurrencies, NFTs and metaverse transactions

Proof-of-stake is a mechanism for achieving consensus on a blockchain. Blockchain is a technology that records transactions that can’t be deleted or altered. It’s a decentralized database, or ledger, that is under no one person or organization’s control. Since no one controls the database, consensus mechanisms, such as proof-of-stake, are needed to coordinate the operation of blockchain-based systems. While Bitcoin popularized the technology, blockchain is now a part of many different systems, enabling interesting applications such as decentralized finance platforms and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The first widely commercialized blockchain consensus mechanism was proof-of-work, which enables users to reach consensus by solving...
MARKETS
The Conversation U.S.

Railroads and unions reach deal to avert devastating strike, keeping America's trains and the economy on track – for now

Most Americans may not appreciate the central role that private railroads play in supporting the U.S. economy and their everyday lives. Recent fears of a railroad strike may have changed that. After 20 straight hours of negotiations, brokered by President Joe Biden, U.S. railroads on Sept. 15, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with their unions to avert a devastating strike that had the potential to grind freight rail activity to a halt, worsen already sky-high inflation and drive the economy into a recession. The costs of a possible work stoppage were already becoming apparent, as some railroads stopped taking certain hazardous goods,...
TRAFFIC
The Conversation U.S.

E-cigarette maker Juul settled a lawsuit over its practice of targeting teens through social media, parties and models – here’s why the company is paying $438.5 million to dozens of states

In early September 2022, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs – the face of the vaping epidemic among teenagers – agreed to pay US$438.5 million to 33 states. The settlement concludes a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette maker’s marketing and sales practices for its vaping products. Those states claimed that Juul marketed its addictive nicotine products to adolescents. The company had previously settled suits with four other states. As part of the settlement, Juul has also agreed to limit marketing and sales practices that may appeal to adolescents. In addition, the company faces pending lawsuits by nine other states and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#Consumer Reports#Broadband Internet Access#Getty Images Imagine#Americans
The Conversation U.S.

ARPA-H: High-risk, high-reward health research is the mandate of new, billion-dollar US agency

A new multibillion-dollar federal agency was created with a goal of supporting “the next generation of moonshots for health” in science, logistics, diversity and equality. And the agency now has it’s first leader, as President Joe Biden announced Renee Wegrzyn as director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, on Sept. 12, 2022. Since the announcement of the intention to establish ARPA-H two years ago, this new agency has sparked interest and questions within both academia and industry. I have been a director of innovation-driven health institutes for decades and have worked with many of the government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

US is becoming a ‘developing country’ on global rankings that measure democracy, inequality

The United States may regard itself as a “leader of the free world,” but an index of development released in July 2022 places the country much farther down the list. In its global rankings, the United Nations Office of Sustainable Development dropped the U.S. to 41st worldwide, down from its previous ranking of 32nd. Under this methodology – an expansive model of 17 categories, or “goals,” many of them focused on the environment and equity – the U.S. ranks between Cuba and Bulgaria. Both are widely regarded as developing countries.
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Fed keeps focus on US economy as the world tilts toward a recession that it may be contributing to

The U.S. Federal Reserve holds inordinate sway over the world’s economies – yet it acts, in some ways, like they don’t really matter. Its power is primarily because of the dominance of the U.S. dollar, which soared in recent months as the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes made the greenback more attractive to investors. But this has a downside for other countries because it is fueling inflation, raising the cost of borrowing and increasing the risk of a global recession. If you only paid attention to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, however, you probably would have no idea...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Direct democracy can force governments to better represent the people -- but it doesn't always work out

In August 2022, a statewide referendum in Kansas saw citizens overwhelmingly reject a plan to insert anti-abortion language into the state’s constitution. It comes as a slew of similar votes on abortion rights are planned in the coming months – putting the issue directly to the people after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. But are referendums and citizens initiatives good for democracy? It may seem like an odd question to pose, especially at a time when many feel democracy is imperiled both in the U.S. and around the world. As someone who researches democracy, I know...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy