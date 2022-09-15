ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oldest Ships and Submarines Still Operating in the US Navy

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07vore_0hwTYxJ600 A strong navy can strengthen a military power, providing it with additional defense, assault, tactical, and strategic capabilities. A military with a strong navy has the capacity of moving military forces great distances efficiently and effectively. In fact, maritime powers have often become empires, expanding to new territories with the help of their navies. From the Romans to the Spanish conquistadors and the British Empire, each incredible military has been buoyed by its navy. (These are the peak strength of history’s most powerful navies .)

Currently, the United States ranks as the world’s strongest naval power with the U.S. Navy alone boasting a fleet of over 240 ships and submarines. Perhaps the crown jewels of the American fleet are the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, which were a stabilizing factor throughout the Cold War. The U.S. owns 11 aircraft carriers overall, while countries like Russia and China only have one and three, respectively. (This is the world’s largest navy .)

However, as the Nimitz-class carriers begin to age -- most are thirty years and older -- the U.S. is replacing them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. Submarines from the Cold War era are also aging out and being replaced as well.

To determine America’s oldest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Naval Vessel Register directory of commissioned ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the World Directory of Modern Military Warships regarding the class or type of each warship. We compiled data on all ships and submarines -- 28 in total -- that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for 33 years or more and ranked them by age.

As it stands now, the bulk of the U.S. Navy is made up primarily of the destroyer fleet, which accounts for nearly 30% of all naval vessels. The submarine fleet comes in a close second, accounting for roughly a quarter of the total strength of the force. Beyond this, an aging fleet of cruisers followed by Littoral Combat Ships and amphibious assault support ships account for the rest of the Navy’s vessels.

Although the U.S. is repairing and replacing much of its naval vessels from a bygone era, it still ranks as the strongest in the world.

Here’s a look at the oldest ships and submarines still operating in the U.S. Navy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7Xy5_0hwTYxJ600

28. USS Tennessee
> Commission date: 12/17/1988
> Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoI1t_0hwTYxJ600

27. USS Lake Champlain
> Commission date: 8/12/1988
> Unit type: Cruiser
> Class: Ticonderoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycvTr_0hwTYxJ600

26. USS San Juan
> Commission date: 8/6/1988
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdMfd_0hwTYxJ600

25. USS San Jacinto
> Commission date: 1/23/1988
> Unit type: Cruiser
> Class: Ticonderoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nz4b8_0hwTYxJ600

24. USS Leyte Gulf
> Commission date: 9/26/1987
> Unit type: Cruiser
> Class: Ticonderoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTU6f_0hwTYxJ600

23. USS Key West
> Commission date: 9/12/1987
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459AJ9_0hwTYxJ600

22. USS Helena
> Commission date: 7/11/1987
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Td2Qh_0hwTYxJ600

21. USS Antietam
> Commission date: 6/6/1987
> Unit type: Cruiser
> Class: Ticonderoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEmGu_0hwTYxJ600

20. USS Mobile Bay
> Commission date: 2/21/1987
> Unit type: Cruiser
> Class: Ticonderoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMTsJ_0hwTYxJ600

19. USS Theodore Roosevelt
> Commission date: 10/25/1986
> Unit type: Aircraft carrier
> Class: Nimitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWRX9_0hwTYxJ600

18. USS Chicago
> Commission date: 9/27/1986
> Unit type: Attack submarine
> Class: Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trAOw_0hwTYxJ600

17. USS Bunker Hill
> Commission date: 9/20/1986
> Unit type: Cruiser
> Class: Ticonderoga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upLmW_0hwTYxJ600

16. USS Nevada
> Commission date: 8/16/1986
> Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBVvo_0hwTYxJ600

15. USS Germantown
> Commission date: 2/8/1986
> Unit type: Dock landing ship
> Class: Whidbey Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9AxQ_0hwTYxJ600

14. USS Alaska
> Commission date: 1/25/1986
> Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLSNV_0hwTYxJ600

13. USS Alabama
> Commission date: 5/25/1985
> Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1q7j_0hwTYxJ600

12. USS Henry M. Jackson
> Commission date: 10/6/1984
> Unit type: Ballistic missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5Rg9_0hwTYxJ600

11. USS Georgia
> Commission date: 2/11/1984
> Unit type: Guided missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xc1Aw_0hwTYxJ600

10. USS Florida
> Commission date: 6/18/1983
> Unit type: Guided missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bB41J_0hwTYxJ600

9. USS Michigan
> Commission date: 9/11/1982
> Unit type: Guided missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFIeN_0hwTYxJ600

8. USS Carl Vinson
> Commission date: 3/13/1982
> Unit type: Aircraft carrier
> Class: Nimitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdhmt_0hwTYxJ600

7. USS Ohio
> Commission date: 11/11/1981
> Unit type: Guided missile submarine
> Class: Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16b2Kd_0hwTYxJ600

6. USS Frank Cable
> Commission date: 10/29/1979
> Unit type: Submarine tender
> Class: Emory S. Land

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HB5Ww_0hwTYxJ600

5. USS Emory S. Land
> Commission date: 7/7/1979
> Unit type: Submarine tender
> Class: Emory S. Land

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0TAU_0hwTYxJ600

4. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
> Commission date: 10/18/1977
> Unit type: Aircraft carrier
> Class: Nimitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHKNo_0hwTYxJ600

3. USS Nimitz
> Commission date: 5/3/1975
> Unit type: Aircraft carrier
> Class: Nimitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmQ5m_0hwTYxJ600

2. USS Mount Whitney
> Commission date: 1/16/1971
> Unit type: Amphibious command ship
> Class: Blue Ridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FExV8_0hwTYxJ600

1. USS Blue Ridge
> Commission date: 11/14/1970
> Unit type: Amphibious command ship
> Class: Blue Ridge

Comments / 13

Charlie 47
4d ago

You forgot the USS Pueblo AGER-2. That is I forgivable. It is being held captive in North Korea since they attacked and captured it in 1968.

Reply
5
sam
4d ago

You forgot the oldest commissioned ship, the USS Constitution

Reply(1)
13
