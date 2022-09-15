ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Centre announces new scholarship program for underserved students

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtkJS_0hwTYq8100

Centre College is partnering with the Schuler Education Foundation to invest $50 million over ten years in new scholarship funding to support underserved students.

In a statement from Centre, a $20 million grant from the foundation will be matched by a $20 million gift from an anonymous Centre donor immediately.

The college also plans to raise $10 million more in matching funds over the next ten years.

Centre is one of five colleges recently selected to participate in the Schuler Access Initiative. The program's goal is to enroll more students who are eligible for Pell grants or have undocumented status at the nation’s top liberal arts colleges.

Officials said this new funding will allow Centre to welcome more than 120 students who might not otherwise be able to afford to attend the college.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centre College#Pell Grants#Liberal Arts Colleges#Art#Charity
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy