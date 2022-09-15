Centre announces new scholarship program for underserved students

Centre College is partnering with the Schuler Education Foundation to invest $50 million over ten years in new scholarship funding to support underserved students.

In a statement from Centre, a $20 million grant from the foundation will be matched by a $20 million gift from an anonymous Centre donor immediately.

The college also plans to raise $10 million more in matching funds over the next ten years.

Centre is one of five colleges recently selected to participate in the Schuler Access Initiative. The program's goal is to enroll more students who are eligible for Pell grants or have undocumented status at the nation’s top liberal arts colleges.

Officials said this new funding will allow Centre to welcome more than 120 students who might not otherwise be able to afford to attend the college.