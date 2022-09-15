ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Zoo grows by two

By Kayla Foy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIECt_0hwTYemX00

BALTIMORE, Md — The Sitatunga family at the Maryland Zoo just grew by two.

Over the weekend two female Sitatunga Calves were born just two days apart. The first was born Friday afternoon on September 9th to her mother Mousse at 8 pounds and 4 ounces. Her sister was born two days later Sunday afternoon weighing 7 pounds 16 ounces to her mom Peggy. The two do not share mothers however they do share their father. Their dad Beau was recommended to come to the Maryland Zoo by the Sitatunga Species Survival Plan as a part of the Zoo’s breeding program.

Unlike Mousse this is Peggy’s first child. As for Mousse, this is her third child. The Zoo has not released the names of the two newborns but have said, the babies are bonding with their mothers and will be staying behind-the-scenes until the Zoo decides they can join the herd of 10.

