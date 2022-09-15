ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: Easy, Healthy, Delicious

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 5 days ago

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a fast and easy weeknight dinner – and healthy and delicious to boot! All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Serves 4

Active Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBFfS_0hwTYHfw00
This dish is simple, healthy and delicious.
  • 8 ounces whole-wheat rotini
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups low-sodium “no-chicken” broth or chicken broth
  • 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 6 cups baby kale or baby spinach
  • 1/2 cup slivered basil
  • Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish

Directions:

  1. Combine pasta, water, broth, tomatoes, oil, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed red pepper in a large pot. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.
  2. Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes.
  3. Stir in kale and cook, stirring often, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 5 to 7 minutes more. (If using spinach, add it after about 10 minutes, so it cooks in the remaining 2 to 3 minutes.)
  4. Stir in basil. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired.
  5. Serve your easy, one-pot tomato basil pasta with a clean conscience and happy palate!

Recipe nutrition per serving: 339 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 55 g, Fiber: 8 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 11 g, Sodium: 465 mg, Potassium: 308 mg, Iron: 4 mg, Folate: 70 mcg, Calcium: 87 mg, Vitamin A: 3344 IU, Vitamin C: 47 mg.

Related: Colorful Four-Vegetable Soup

EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.

© 2022 Meredith Corporation. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

The post One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: Easy, Healthy, Delicious appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 1

Related
Family Proof

Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making

This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasta#Tomatoes#Basil#Calories#Food Drink#Italian
12tomatoes.com

Italian Meatballs with Ricotta

The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
RECIPES
Mashed

Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe

Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar

Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree

Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing

A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
FOOD & DRINKS
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
7K+
Followers
534
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy