One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: Easy, Healthy, Delicious
This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a fast and easy weeknight dinner – and healthy and delicious to boot! All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.
One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta
Serves 4
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces whole-wheat rotini
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups low-sodium “no-chicken” broth or chicken broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 6 cups baby kale or baby spinach
- 1/2 cup slivered basil
- Grated Parmesan cheese for garnish
Directions:
- Combine pasta, water, broth, tomatoes, oil, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed red pepper in a large pot. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes.
- Stir in kale and cook, stirring often, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 5 to 7 minutes more. (If using spinach, add it after about 10 minutes, so it cooks in the remaining 2 to 3 minutes.)
- Stir in basil. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired.
- Serve your easy, one-pot tomato basil pasta with a clean conscience and happy palate!
Recipe nutrition per serving: 339 Calories, Total Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Carbohydrates: 55 g, Fiber: 8 g, Total Sugars: 6 g, Protein: 11 g, Sodium: 465 mg, Potassium: 308 mg, Iron: 4 mg, Folate: 70 mcg, Calcium: 87 mg, Vitamin A: 3344 IU, Vitamin C: 47 mg.
Related: Colorful Four-Vegetable Soup
EatingWell is a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.
© 2022 Meredith Corporation. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
The post One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: Easy, Healthy, Delicious appeared first on Seniors Guide .
Comments / 1