Titans' Kevin Byard on Bills crowd: 'They show out every time'
The Tennessee Titans know they have a tough test on the field in the Buffalo Bills ahead. They also know Bills Mafia will have to be dealt with, too. In Week 2, the Bills host the Titans on Monday Night Football. Prime-time football in Buffalo is big. The home opener...
The Titans’ Mike Vrabel couldn’t stomach the Bills’ beat down and NFL fans roasted him
The Titans and Mike Vrabel entered their Monday Night Football matchup with the Bills (-10) hoping to rebound from a shocking Week 1 defeat to the Giants. Unfortunately, with Buffalo being a juggernaut and all, they weren’t willing to give ground to Tennessee’s request. After the Bills scored...
Matt Milano with pick-six as Bills are demolishing Titans
The Buffalo Bills are making sure everyone knows why they are the favorite to win the Super Bowl. After ripping the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the Bills treated their home crowd Monday to an all-out demolition of the Tennessee Titans. A game that was once 7-7 turned into...
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
Malik Willis takes over for Ryan Tannehill as Titans are crushed
Call it giving your starter some time off in a blowout or call it foreshadowing. The Tennessee Titans were blitzed by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, on Monday Night Football in Western New York. How bad was it?. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel pulled starting QB Ryan Tannehill from the game after...
5 takeaways from the Bills' 41-7 win vs. the Titans
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2:. No doubt about it: The Bills made the Titans give up. After linebacker Matt Milano returned a pick-six interception for a score, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel threw in the towel. After...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
Report: Titans fear Taylor Lewan is out for the season
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury on the first play of the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills and the team reportedly fears it has lost Lewan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The news comes from Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville, who...
Yardbarker
A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
Carson Wentz apparently wasn’t Washington Commanders first QB option in the offseason
When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz back in March, it wasn’t met with rave reviews around the NFL.
ESPN Caught a Titans Player Scratching His Crotch Behind Mike Vrabel on Monday Night Football
VIDEO: Mike Vrabel scratched his balls on Monday Night Football.
Bengals plummet in power rankings after 0-2 start
The Cincinnati Bengals have some serious work to do if they want to win over those in charge of power rankings. Granted, nothing is more important than winning games and getting back into contention in the AFC North and beyond. But this 0-2 start to the season has the Bengals...
Instant analysis: Bills demolish Titans on Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills dominated the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Monday Night Football. The game was so lopsided that most of the starters for both teams were on the bench in the fourth quarter. Buffalo’s offense continued to overwhelm an opposing defense. QB Josh Allen threw four touchdowns in three quarters...
