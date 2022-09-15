ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Cleveland, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
numberfire.com

Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Adrian Peterson
Yardbarker

A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Hall Of Famer#Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy