Youngstown, OH

Leader of Warren drug ring gets over 24 years in prison

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38tofc_0hwTWHAs00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who federal prosecutors said was the leader of a drug in Warren was sentenced Wednesday to over 24 and a half years in federal prison.

U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio gave the sentence to Vincent Richardson, 30, after he pleaded guilty to 21 counts in May to charges he sold fentanyl and cocaine in Warren between February 2019 and March 2020.

Local low cost vet clinic reopens after temporary closure

Richardson and 10 other defendants were indicted in September 2020 by a federal grand jury. Cases are still pending against two other people.

A sentencing memorandum by the government said that while Richardson has been in custody pending sentencing, he was found Sept. 8 to have had 10 separate packages of marijuana, 33 Suboxone strips and a gram of methamphetamine. The memorandum said someone with that amount of drugs is typically looking to sell them.

A sentencing memorandum by Richardson’s attorney John B. Gibson said that Richardson was a user of marijuana since the age of 11 and had a daily cocaine habit that only stopped when he was arrested after he was indicted.

Richardson grew up in an unstable home in neighborhoods that were rife with drugs and violence, and his house burned to the ground, the memorandum said, when he was a young child. He lived with other family members from the time he was 12 and his criminal record was a result of his substance abuse addictions, Gibbons wrote.

Richardson is recorded 21 different times talking about drug transactions on the phone, according to the indictment in the case.

Former Trumbull County official accused of menacing girls

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case as well as three semi-automatic handguns.

In one of the wiretapped conversations included in the indictment, Richardson told another person on Nov. 1, 2019, he heard one of the houses he was selling drugs out of on Dover Avenue SW was getting raided.

Richardson ran outside to drive over to the home with a bag to grab money and saw a car he thought belonged to a friend.

Instead, the car belonged to an undercover police officer.

The officer did not take any action. In the phone call, taken right after Richardson got to the Dover Avenue house, Richardson said it appeared the officer was “playing” with him and when he left, the officer never followed him or took any other action.

Members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs.

Comments / 9

michael green
5d ago

Folks who procure these Drugs are JUST as responsible for THEIR Own addiction, I know because of BOTH sides of the Coin👈🏾🤔 So to point 👉🏽 the Finger Angrily at the people who Give the ADDICT access to get Well, Straight, Wake-up, or Something else to facilitate the Day's schedule... is it Really REALLY fair to BLAME Grown Up People who are just Like You or I OR the Person in Your Life that is Sick and Needs HELP 🙏🏾😔☝🏽👁️ and Years in Prison or Something else Close to Punishment and Blame only Mis-informed people 💬🤔 it's a Solution to the Problem that America Caused, but where does the "Drug" Originate!?! Surely Not 🚫😳 in the Hands of the Individual in THIS Particular News 🗞️📰 Story 👈🏾 No, NOPE, and HELL NAW !!😳!

Reply
3
Lisa M. McCurdy
5d ago

these drug dealers are buying up houses for "trap houses". John aka Casper Simer did the same thing on Washington ave..Ave... and on Pine and Vine... bad thing is, other people are looking into renting or buying but these beautiful homes are being pulled apart and looks horrible when these dealers leaves them.... Warren is too bad of a city now and I'm very glad I moved away years ago.....

Reply(3)
2
 

