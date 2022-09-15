Read full article on original website
Security appears to mistake drag queen for Lady Gaga at singer's Miami concert
A drag queen took concert-goers and security guards for a spin after Lady Gaga’s concert in Miami on Saturday. After Gaga’s final stop on her Chromatica Ball tour, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, drag queen and Lady Gaga impersonator Penelopy Jean was seen being swarmed by concert attendees and several security guards in a now-viral Twitter video. It appears the Gaga look-alike was mistaken for the Grammy-winning pop icon.
Trina McGee, who played Angela on ‘Boy Meets World,’ says she was asked to ‘turn down’ her ‘Black meter’
Another “Boy Meets World” mystery was solved during a recent episode of the rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World.” Trina McGee, who portrayed Angela Moore during the final three seasons of the sitcom, revealed why she wasn’t part of the series finale. “This is some ground...
Across Digital, Video Views Increased by Double-Digits vs. Last Quarter. Nightly News is the #4 most-watched program in all of TV in total viewers for the quarter, averaging 6.146 million total viewers, excluding specials, sports & syndication. Nightly News improves across the board gaps vs. ABC in vs. the prior...
Need a smile? Dylan Dreyer shares adorable video of baby Rusty giggling
If you’re searching for mood-boosting content, Dylan Dreyer has you covered. “Need a smile?? Here you go! Thanks Rusty!” Dylan captioned a new Instagram video. “#babygiggles.”. In the clip, Rusty, who will celebrate his first birthday on Sept. 29, is seen belly laughing on a changing table....
Drag performer Shangela makes 'Dancing With the Stars' history
Drag entertainer and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumnus Shangela made history Monday night on the hit competition show “Dancing With the Stars.”. On the show’s 31st season premiere, Shangela, whose real name is D.J. Pierce, became the first drag queen to compete in the U.S. version of the international franchise.
'Bros' stars say it's time for straight people to enjoy a gay rom-com
Romantic comedy fans who have been craving a new addition to the canon that breaks the heteronormative mold will see their wish come true this month with “Bros,” the first gay rom-com to premiere by a major studio. The upcoming film is the brainchild of Billy Eichner, the...
