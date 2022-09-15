A drag queen took concert-goers and security guards for a spin after Lady Gaga’s concert in Miami on Saturday. After Gaga’s final stop on her Chromatica Ball tour, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, drag queen and Lady Gaga impersonator Penelopy Jean was seen being swarmed by concert attendees and several security guards in a now-viral Twitter video. It appears the Gaga look-alike was mistaken for the Grammy-winning pop icon.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO