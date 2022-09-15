Read full article on original website
LeBron Channels His Inner MJ And Kobe By Going Bald, The Internet Reacts
Earlier today, LeBron James shared a photo of his new haircut. The 37 year old basketball veteran seems to be taking inspiration from other basketball greats such as Michael Jordan and Kobe by going completely bald. LeBron posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story, still in the barber...
SOURCE SPORTS: A’Ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray Lead Las Vegas Aces to First WNBA Championship
The WNBA season is officially over, and the Las Vegas Aces are your new champions. On Sunday, A’Ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and the Aces finished off the Connecticut Sun 3-1 to become the new top team in the league. This is the first championship for the Aces franchise. Gray...
Las Vegas Aces Party with E-40 at Drai’s Nightclub to Celebrate WNBA Championship
The Las Vegas Aces, the new WNBA Champions, were welcomed home from Connecticut with a celebration fit for champions at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell early this morning. Most of the squad, including WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and teammates Kierstan Bell, Aisha Sheppard, and Theresa Plaisance, participated in the fun after flying back from Connecticut at 2:30 a.m. The squad partied and danced from the stage for most of what was a once-in-a-lifetime performance after being invited on stage by Drai’s LIVE artist, E-40.
SOURCE SPORTS: Logan Paul Set for Match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champ Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia
Logan Paul is getting ready to battle with The Tribal Chief. WWE will head to Saudi Arabia next month, and the headlining match will be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on the rising wrestler and YouTube star. “It will be a match like no other. It will be...
Guardians Top White Sox 10-7 in Extras, Secure Tie-Breaker Over Chicago
The Cleveland Guardians won their season series against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night with their 10-7 win, and now hold a five-game lead over the White Sox, while owning the division tie-breaker, with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
PHOTO RECAP: Mary J. Blige Opening Night ’Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour w/ Ella Mai & Queen Naija
It’s the boots for me! The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige kicked off her Good Morning Gorgeous tour with special guest Ella Mai and Queen Naija on Saturday, September 17. MJB rocked her most notable classics, (“Real Love,” “Family Affair,” “Everything,” “Be Happy,”) and new smashes...
