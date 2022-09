Pittsboro, NC – Entrepreneurs, business professionals and people with impact-driven ideas in Chatham County and neighboring communities have a new way to create momentum around their enterprising efforts. Innovate Carolina is now a program partner of 79°West and is providing skills-based workshops and programs at the new innovation hub and coworking space located in the MOSAIC mixed-use community of Chatham Park in Pittsboro. During the sessions, people learn and practice skills that they can use to build startups, new programs and their professional connections. Although the full workspace at 79°West is slated to open in early 2023, anyone in the local community can immediately participate in Innovate Carolina’s programs offered at the hub’s smaller space located next door to the future – and full-size – permanent space.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO