Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel React After Emmys 2022 Joke Draws Backlash: ‘I Might Punch Him’
The joke didn’t land. Jimmy Kimmel drew backlash when he pretended to be dead onstage as Quinta Brunson accepted a Primetime Emmy Award for her sitcom Abbott Elementary. “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson, 32 — who won for both Outstanding Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Monday, September 12, awards show — told reporters in the Emmys press room after picking up the honor.
Jimmy Kimmel Admitted That Maybe He Did Steal Quinta Brunson's Moment At The 2022 Emmys As He Apologized To Her
"They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually." Quinta Brunson went on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, as promised, and she and the comedian came face-to-face for the first time publicly since that awkward moment between them at Monday night's Emmy Awards.
Comments / 1