PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
PWMania
Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Calls Shayna Baszler One of the Best Stars on WWE TV
Since they were both competing in MMA, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have maintained a close friendship over the years. Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show during a recent gaming stream. “You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses How Big nWo Would’ve Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
During the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff responded to a hypothetical question relating to the nWo. Bischoff discussed how much bigger the group could have become if Hulk Hogan had not joined the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Hogan was the third man to join the group after the two.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star
During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation. In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He...
PWMania
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked for His AEW Release and Addresses His Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after his match at the Perseverance event held by Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California, Malakai Black took the time to talk to the fans in attendance. On Sunday evening, Black issued a statement that was more detailed than his previous one regarding his...
PWMania
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
PWMania
Big E. Situation Reminds Kofi Kingston Of Dangers In Wrestling Business
Big E. reminded Kofi Kingston of an important lesson. Pro wrestling is dangerous. The former WWE Champion recently spoke with celebrity-gossip website TMZ for an interview, during which he was asked about the broken neck suffered by his former New Day partner Big E. Kingston noted during the quick chat...
PWMania
New Segment Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW
MizTV has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW broadcast from San Jose, California. The Miz extended an invitation to Dexter Lumis to appear on MizTV, and the WWE noted in their announcement that Lumis will bring his threatening aura to the show. “Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Miz...
PWMania
Mystery Surrounding WWE’s “White Rabbit” Has Possibly Been Solved
It would appear that the mystery of the “White Rabbit” has been solved. The song “White Rabbit” was played in the arena on Friday night when SmackDown was taking a break for commercials. The song has been continuously played at live events that WWE has held over the weekend.
PWMania
DDP Recalls Involvement In WrestleMania 32, Talks About Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
Diamond Dallas Page enjoys his work with WWE, even if his actual active run with the promotion was less than stellar. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast with Jake “The Snake” Roberts about his work with WWE over the years.
PWMania
WWE Continues to Tease “White Rabbit” Mystery During WWE RAW Commercial Break
The music from “White Rabbit” was played once more by WWE, and this time it was done during a commercial break on RAW. You can view the video below. The song was played for the very first time during a commercial break on Friday’s SmackDown, and they continued to play it during live events all throughout the weekend. In another instance, it was played when the arena was deserted right before the beginning of the event, when the fans were taking their seats.
PWMania
Speculation on Alexa Bliss’ Character Changing and Bray Wyatt Being Involved
It seems that in the near future, we could be introduced to a different version of Alexa Bliss. Bayley criticized Bliss for being a shell version of herself during Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the main event, Bayley defeated Bliss, and the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not giving the match her all. The goal was to express that she had lost a step.
PWMania
Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode (9/20/22)
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last Wednesday. The following are full spoilers for tonight’s episode:. * Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom, tying their Best of Three Series at 1-1 * Backstage Toxic Attraction promo with a warning for Fallon Henley.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Booking Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for Crown Jewel
Following the revelation that Logan Paul will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, a number of fans have questioned the reasoning behind WWE’s decision to hold this match. Although Paul has a sizable following on social media, and the match is...
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, California 9/18/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
PWMania
WWE Submits Applications for Two New NXT Trademarks
WWE applied for two new trademarks, “NXT Europe” and “NXT Global,” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 16th for entertainment purposes. The following is the description for both filings:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a...
