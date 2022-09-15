Read full article on original website
4 recent St. Louis Cardinals whose careers went awry
These four recent St. Louis Cardinals seemingly vanished after having some productive years for the team. Playing baseball is a tough, demanding job, and usually only a few draft picks per team every year will make it to the major leagues. Far fewer players will have lengthy or noteworthy careers, with many simply appearing in the major leagues for a couple of days as injury replacements or roster expansion fillers.
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
Cardinals: What is Tyler O’Neill’s future with St. Louis?
Tyler O’Neill was supposed to be the third fiddle to Goldschmidt and Arenado, but now his future is in question. The St. Louis Cardinals came into the 2022 season with high expectations for their offense, due in large part to the emergence of outfielder Tyler O’Neill. Like many...
Cardinals: Nolan Gorman optioned to AAA, Juan Yepez called up
In a surprise move by the Cardinals, St. Louis has sent down hyped prospect Nolan Gorman to AAA Memphis and called up Juan Yepez. The St. Louis Cardinals expected big things from Nolan Gorman this season, and although it has not been a bad rookie season, he has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him to begin the 2022 season. The club optioned Gorman to AAA Memphis on Sunday and recalled Juan Yepez to the club.
Yankees Fans Are Hyped For Harrison Bader’s Debut
For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader will suit up in a Major League uniform to play. Bader was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on June 27 by the St. Louis Cardinals with right foot plantar fasciitis. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the...
St. Louis Cardinals: Was Albert Pujols the best offseason signing?
Was St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols the best offseason signing? He’s at least in the conversation as the best bargain signing. Albert Pujols is two home runs away from 700 in his career. He has helped guide the St. Louis Cardinals to a comfortable lead in the National League Central, who now look like a dark horse to represent the NL in the National League.
5 takeaways from St. Louis Cardinals series win over Reds
It was a very frustrating series offensively for the Cardinals, but they were somehow able to grind out a series win over the Reds. The Cardinals lost Thursday 3-2. The Cardinals won Friday 6-5. The Cardinals swept the doubleheader, taking the afternoon game 5-1 and the evening game 1-0 in 11 innings. They lost Sunday 3-0.
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
Giants lose 15th game to Dodgers, set SF-era record in 2022
SAN FRANCISCO — You cannot sum up the 2022 Giants with one at-bat, play or moment, but if ever there was a snapshot that neatly tied everything together, it was LaMonte Wade Jr.‘s at-bat in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday night. It was a matchup that...
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado's 29th homer...
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds shut down Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Sunday. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. He received a lengthy...
Cardinals: Pujols, Arenado and Goldschmidt slugging at historic rate
Cardinals stars Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have been historic players at launching baseballs. The St. Louis Cardinals are known for having Hall of Famers throughout the generations. When it comes to slugging percentage though, few players in history have mashed the ball like Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt.
