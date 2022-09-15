ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

4 recent St. Louis Cardinals whose careers went awry

These four recent St. Louis Cardinals seemingly vanished after having some productive years for the team. Playing baseball is a tough, demanding job, and usually only a few draft picks per team every year will make it to the major leagues. Far fewer players will have lengthy or noteworthy careers, with many simply appearing in the major leagues for a couple of days as injury replacements or roster expansion fillers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman optioned to AAA, Juan Yepez called up

In a surprise move by the Cardinals, St. Louis has sent down hyped prospect Nolan Gorman to AAA Memphis and called up Juan Yepez. The St. Louis Cardinals expected big things from Nolan Gorman this season, and although it has not been a bad rookie season, he has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him to begin the 2022 season. The club optioned Gorman to AAA Memphis on Sunday and recalled Juan Yepez to the club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees Fans Are Hyped For Harrison Bader’s Debut

For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader will suit up in a Major League uniform to play. Bader was placed on the 10-Day Injured List on June 27 by the St. Louis Cardinals with right foot plantar fasciitis. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Was Albert Pujols the best offseason signing?

Was St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols the best offseason signing? He’s at least in the conversation as the best bargain signing. Albert Pujols is two home runs away from 700 in his career. He has helped guide the St. Louis Cardinals to a comfortable lead in the National League Central, who now look like a dark horse to represent the NL in the National League.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

5 takeaways from St. Louis Cardinals series win over Reds

It was a very frustrating series offensively for the Cardinals, but they were somehow able to grind out a series win over the Reds. The Cardinals lost Thursday 3-2. The Cardinals won Friday 6-5. The Cardinals swept the doubleheader, taking the afternoon game 5-1 and the evening game 1-0 in 11 innings. They lost Sunday 3-0.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Nolan Arenado
Larry Brown Sports

Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB
FOX Sports

Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday. Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado's 29th homer...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The Milwaukee Brewers#Rbi
FOX Sports

Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds shut down Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Sunday. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. He received a lengthy...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Pujols, Arenado and Goldschmidt slugging at historic rate

Cardinals stars Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have been historic players at launching baseballs. The St. Louis Cardinals are known for having Hall of Famers throughout the generations. When it comes to slugging percentage though, few players in history have mashed the ball like Albert Pujols, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

284K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy