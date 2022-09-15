Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
wrestlinginc.com
AAA Mega Champion Coming To US?
It was a big moment last week for AAA's Hijo del Vikingo, as the current AAA Mega Champion became the first luchador to place in the top 10 of the PWI 500 since 2015, placing eighth overall. As it turns out, it might've been only a prelude of good things to come for Vikingo, who may be on the verge of wrestling in the United States for the first time in his short, but noteworthy career. Earlier on Monday, California lucha libre promotion RGR Lucha Libre posted a photo of Vikingo on Instagram, along with the following statement. l"Who wants to see it at RGR?" the post read.
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
WWE is using Bray Wyatt to troll its own fan base
Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed for WWE in over 400 days, but the company is curiously using the memories of The Fiend to troll its own fans in recent days. Triple H has brought back a number of former WWE wrestlers since retaking control of the company’s creative process in recent weeks. Recent events make it seem likely that Bray Wyatt could be the latest star to make his triumphant return to a WWE ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Implies That AEW’s Varsity Blonds Are Done
The Varsity Blonds may be done for good in AEW, according to recent comments made by Brian Pillman Jr. The group previously consisted of Pillman, Griff Garrison, and Julia Hart, the latter of whom has since joined the House of Black. While appearing on “Café De René with René Duprée,”...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Liv Morgan On SmackDown
Shotzi officially turned babyface this past Friday on "SmackDown" when she rescued Raquel Rodriguez from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, WWE reportedly had a different creative direction for the segment prior to the show. According to Fightful Select,...
Roman Reigns shoves Logan Paul as things get heated in press conference after it's announced they'll headline WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia
WWE held a press conference Saturday to announce the main event of it's Crown Jewel event and things got heated towards the end of the presser. Rumors and speculation had began running rampant during the week after WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impulsive.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery
WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Addresses Whether WWE Has Changed Under New Leadership
WWE's new regime of power is in full swing at this point, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the role of Chief Content Officer. But does a seasoned veteran like Dolph Ziggler see any difference in how things are ran behind the scenes?
