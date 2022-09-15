Read full article on original website
12 men accused of operating "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Mpls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says twelve men face charges for allegedly operating a "highly organized" cellphone theft ring in downtown Minneapolis.The attorney's office announced Tuesday that the men, who are all from the Twin Cities, face charges of racketeering. Those charged include:- Aaron Johnson, age 25, of St. Paul- Sharlotte Green, age 21, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Jr., age 18, of St. Paul- Charlie Pryor Sr., age 41, of St. Paul- Lawrence Miles, age 22, of Bloomington- Heiron Birts, age 26, of Minneapolis- Alfonze Stuckey, age 23, of St. Paul- Sherrod Lamar, age 23, of St. Paul-...
willmarradio.com
Violent weekend in The Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
740thefan.com
Minneapolis reports 68th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS – A 28-year-old man was fatally shot during an after-hours party in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday. The victim died at the hospital. Police say an argument at the party happened before shots rang out. There are no arrests. It was the 68th reported homicide in Minneapolis this year.
willmarradio.com
Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
bulletin-news.com
West St. Paul woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at random cars in Maplewood, St. Paul
A 45-year-old woman was given a 10-year jail term on Monday for firing at two random cars from her SUV on different days last year in Maplewood and St. Paul, hurting the drivers, who were hit in the head, and the drivers’ 4-year-old son, who was injured by broken glass.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Homeowner Awoken to Robbery, Assault
Brooklyn Park police say they are looking for three men who broke into a home and assaulted a man. One of the men had a gun, police said. Police say the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of College Park Drive, not far from North Hennepin Community College.
Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis
A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
64th reported homicide in Minneapolis happens early Sunday morning
bulletin-news.com
Two Black-owned businesses are first to open at new development in St. Paul’s Frogtown
Two months after launching their distinctive companies in St. Paul’s Frogtown area, two Black women business owners want to leverage their success to give back to the neighborhood. The companies of Joyce Sanders and Shaunie Grigsby are now located at the Frogtown Crossroads retail area, which is situated at...
Police: Group assaults one boy, stabs another on Stone Arch Bridge
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed on the Stone Arch Bridge on Saturday night.Minneapolis Park Police say officers responded to the Stone Arch Bridge around 10:30 p.m. They learned that two boys were approached by a group of men and assaulted. One boy was stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital.Park Police are investigating the case.
Frustration as stolen van filled with tools spotted in homeless encampment; police won't help
MINNEAPOLIS — Under the watchful eye of a surveillance camera, a thief breaks into the work van filled with tools belonging to Ross and Heather Lumley, owners of the small property management company The Stepping Stone Group. "He's got a bright yellow construction vest on so no one's asking...
10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
willmarradio.com
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
2 shootings minutes apart in downtown Minneapolis leave 6 injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two shootings minutes apart from each other in downtown Minneapolis left multiple people injured early Saturday morning.Minneapolis police say they first heard gunfire around the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South around 2:30 a.m. They found a man with potentially life-threatening injuries and transported him to the hospital. They also say they requested backup from all five precincts to deal with an aggressive crowd and to help preserve the crime scene.Minutes later, another shooting took place just blocks away on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South, which police believe left five people injured. Officers found a man in...
willmarradio.com
Boy slightly injured after falling from 3rd story window
willmarradio.com
Ellison investigating businesses at crime-infested intersection in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s investigating whether two north Minneapolis businesses are permitting an unlawful public nuisance on their properties. The two business in question are Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both at the corner of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North. Ellison says both locations have been sites of numerous acts of gun violence, with a total of eight people shot in two incidents less than a week apart earlier this month. The attorney general says the area is described as one of the city’s largest open-air drug bazaars. Ellison says he’s using the power of his office to take “new approaches to stem the epidemic of gun violence.”
Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place
Man killed after Loring Park shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead after a shooting near Loring Park early Sunday morning.Minneapolis police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Harmon Place around 5:20 a.m. to find a 28-year-old man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man later died at the hospital.Police believe that there was verbal altercation, which escalated into gunfire.No one has been arrested at this time.On Saturday, three separate shootings in the downtown area left seven people injured.
willmarradio.com
Man killed when hit by SUV in Arlington
(Arlington, MN) -- A man from Guatemala is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in the south-central Minnesota city of Arlington. The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Carrillo Pabalo Higinio was struck by an S-U-V late Saturday night while crossing Highway Five near Sibley East High School. Higinio died at the crash site. The report says the 30-year-old Mankato woman driving the S-U-V wasn’t hurt and that alcohol was not involved.
