(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s investigating whether two north Minneapolis businesses are permitting an unlawful public nuisance on their properties. The two business in question are Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both at the corner of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North. Ellison says both locations have been sites of numerous acts of gun violence, with a total of eight people shot in two incidents less than a week apart earlier this month. The attorney general says the area is described as one of the city’s largest open-air drug bazaars. Ellison says he’s using the power of his office to take “new approaches to stem the epidemic of gun violence.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO