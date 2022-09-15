Read full article on original website
Garden Cove // Hutker Architects
Perched high on the edge of a saltwater pond, Garden Cove looks south over a barrier beach to the Atlantic Ocean. Conditions of the site, as well as a desire for a compact and comfortable home, formed the basis of design for this project. The home’s proximity to the coastline initiated creative solutions designed to make the home resilient to climate-related changes, including storm surges and future sea-level rise.
62M // 5468796 Architecture
62M is a residential development located at the edge of downtown Winnipeg and the Red River. Unofficially dubbed the “flying saucer” or “UFO” due to its circular shape rising over the city, the condominium emerges on the skyline with a distinctive presence, rising from between the adjacent freeway and the backs of neighbouring properties.
NOKHA GARDEN LIBRARY // Sanjay Puri Architects
Interlocked curvilinear volumes spiral asymmetrically creating a children’s library and a community space for villagers in a small village Nokha in Rajasthan, India. A gradually sloping roof garden accessible as an open space rises up eccentrically to form a children’s library towards the north west corner. Simultaneously a...
