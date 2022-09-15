Perched high on the edge of a saltwater pond, Garden Cove looks south over a barrier beach to the Atlantic Ocean. Conditions of the site, as well as a desire for a compact and comfortable home, formed the basis of design for this project. The home’s proximity to the coastline initiated creative solutions designed to make the home resilient to climate-related changes, including storm surges and future sea-level rise.

