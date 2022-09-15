ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

96.1 The Eagle

Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October

If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
ROME, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School

New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More! Fall Fun Has Arrived in Camden, NY

With temps starting to cool down in Central New York, we know what that means. Summer is slowly starting to come to a close and we are on to celebrating the next season, Fall. We live in such a wonderful place to be able to celebrate all of the things fall has to offer. Apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkins, mums. And, we're blessed to have some pretty incredible places locally to be able to do all of those things at. Some are a short drive away while others are in our back yard.
CAMDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cny#Heartless#Jerk#The Humane Society
96.1 The Eagle

Frankfort HarborFest This Weekend

After a success with its inaugural event, organizers are getting ready to host the second annual Frankfort HarborFest this weekend. It's being held at the Frankfort Marina located on East Orchard Street on September 23 and 24. Festivities on Friday will include the Frankfort Starlighters Grand Reunion, hosting Brig Juice...
FRANKFORT, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween

Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
CHITTENANGO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York

What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
ROME, NY
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

