Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Caught on Camera Lending A Helping Hand
It's not the typical reason that a bystander pulls out their cell phone to capture of member of law enforcement, but when she saw it happening decided to snap a few photos of it. A Central New York woman says the incident happened at the Rome Walmart location recently. Britanni...
NY Man Faces Felony For Mother’s Day ‘Prank’ on Ex-Employer
An upstate New York man went too far as he apparently wanted to settle a score with his former employer. He's now admitting his 'prank' wasn't harmless after New York State Police arrested him on a felony charge. The incident dates back to Mother's Day of this year and involved...
Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October
If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School
New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
Suspicious Man in New Hartford Forces Cancellation of X-Country Meet
Police in New Hartford are looking for a suspicious man who was reportedly attempting to lure two students into the woods during a cross country meet at Perry Junior High in New Hartford on Saturday, according to authorities. Upon recommendation by police, school officials cancelled the athletic event. An alert...
Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More! Fall Fun Has Arrived in Camden, NY
With temps starting to cool down in Central New York, we know what that means. Summer is slowly starting to come to a close and we are on to celebrating the next season, Fall. We live in such a wonderful place to be able to celebrate all of the things fall has to offer. Apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkins, mums. And, we're blessed to have some pretty incredible places locally to be able to do all of those things at. Some are a short drive away while others are in our back yard.
Sheriff’s Department: Have You Seen This 22-Year-Old Utica Man?
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Utica man who is wanted on weapons charges, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 22-year-old Keeshawn J. Rucker who is last known to be staying in Utica,...
8 Businesses That Could Replace Bed Bath and Beyond in New Hartford
The sad news was announced earlier this week that Bed Bath and Beyond in New Hartford is amongst the list of locations closing their doors this year. When that building becomes vacant - it gives the chance for something new to go in. What would you like to see move into that space in Consumer Square?
CNY Food Truck Festival Is Fall Themed & Fun For The Whole Family
The Syracuse Food Truck Association is proud to present a Fall Fest truck party at the Great New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It's a day full of fun, kicking running from 11am-10pm on Saturday, September 24th. Bring your appetite because you're going to need it! Take your pick from...
Frankfort HarborFest This Weekend
After a success with its inaugural event, organizers are getting ready to host the second annual Frankfort HarborFest this weekend. It's being held at the Frankfort Marina located on East Orchard Street on September 23 and 24. Festivities on Friday will include the Frankfort Starlighters Grand Reunion, hosting Brig Juice...
Uticon Celebrating The Love Of Comic Books And Pop Culture In Upstate New York
Do you love comic books and the pop culture world around it? It's time to celebrate here in Upstate New York and Utica. The ‘Uticon’ comic book show is returning for its 17th year to the Mohawk Valley. This event not only celebrates the love of comic books, it also helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York
What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
Questions for Those Pictured: Do You Recognize Any of Them [PHOTOS]
Police are trying to identify several individuals wanted for questioning in an alleged road rage incident in August that sent a man to the hospital. None of those pictured has been implicated in, of suspected of committing, any crime. The original incident took place during the afternoon on Saturday, August...
Move Already! Message To Those Turning Left By Aldi’s In New Hartford
If you don't know who we're talking about, this letter's for you. There are not many things in this world that will cause me road rage. I consider myself to be a relatively calm guy when I'm behind the wheel. But this is one thing that REALLY grinds my gears.
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
New Downtown Utica Hospital Briefly Evacuated for Small Fire
A brief interruption to construction at the MVHS Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica this morning as workers were evacuated for a short time. Utica fire officials responded to the new hospital at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells WIBX 950 the small fire was attributed to...
