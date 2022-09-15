Read full article on original website
Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples
STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his...
Authorities Respond to Single Vehicle Crash Near Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash over the weekend. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on 213th Street, about five miles northeast of Little Falls. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Paula Seidl, of Little Falls, was heading east on 213th Street when...
One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place early Monday morning on Highway 210 at Todd Co Rd 11, in Bartlett Township. The Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven my a 28-year-old male from Vining, was travelling east bound on Highway 210 when it left the road and rolled.
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead after crash closes Highway 52 near Zumbrota
UPDATE: A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a Monday evening crash temporarily closed Highway 52 near Zumbrota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2018 Ford EcoSport driven by Marsha Leanne Lindquist Evans was headed south on Highway 52 near milepost 85, when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi.
2 hospitalized, 4 others suffer minor injuries in Stearns County crash
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Six people were injured, and two of them were hospitalized, after a crash in Stearns County Sunday night.Two vehicles collided at County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township around 8:30 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. A 34-year-old Monticello man driving failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old Alexandria man.Both vehicles rolled, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the pickup and a 3-year-old passenger in the van were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK. The driver of the van and three other passengers -- a 32-year-old woman, a 6-year-old and a 9-month-old -- suffered minor injuries.The van's driver was cited, the sheriff's office said.
Pickup rear ends school bus in New London
(New London MN-) No one was hurt in a school bus-pickup truck crash in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 7:30 a.m. a pickup driven by 23-year-old Dylan Windingstad of Wyoming Minnesota rear ended a school bus that was stopped on County Road 40 near the Glacial Lakes State Trail. The bus had 21 kids on board and had it's red lights flashing and stop arm extended at the time. The crash disabled the pickup, no word on the extent of damage to the bus.
Charges: Two ‘Very Intoxicated’ Men Vandalized Stearns Co. Church
SAUK CENTRE -- Two men have been charged for allegedly vandalizing a Stearns County church. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the church in Sauk Centre just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The name of the church was not released in the Stearns County court documents. Someone...
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
One Dead Following Accident Involving Semi
One person is dead following a two vehicle accident yesterday in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Ryan Matthew Halvorson, (29) of Alexandria was killed when the southbound 2004 Pontiac Grand Am he was driving collided with a northbound 2020 Kenworth Tractor Truck in Carlos Township. According to...
Charges: ‘Very intoxicated’ man admits to vandalism at Sauk Centre church
(FOX 9) - A man who reportedly admitted to being ‘very intoxicated’ caused extensive damage to a Sauk Centre church Friday, criminal charges detail. On Sept. 17, at 1:08 p.m., officers were called to Our Lady of the Angels Church in Sauk Centre on the report of vandalism. When an officer arrived he found extensive damage to the inside of the church entrance area and sanctuary, including a tipped-over statue, urine on the carpet, damaged candleholders and other items.
Multiple Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash at an intersection between Byron and Rochester Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says a Ford pick-up was traveling west on Hwy. 14 and a Ram pick-up was attempting to turn south onto County Rd. 3 when the pick-ups collided around 8:30 a.m. The report indicates a Kenworth Semi was also involved in the crash.
Willmar railroad spur still needs funding
(Willmar MN-) Nearly from the beginning, the Willmar WYE Project included construction of a rail spur from the new bypass into the Willmar Industrial Park, to be used by businesses that desired rail access. The WYE Bypass, and all the related road realignments, roundabouts and bridges are done, and the ribbon will be cut next month. However, Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says the spur has not been built. Backman says there is debate over who should pay for it, and who would control it...
Charges filed in massive pandemic fraud case with ties to Willmar
(St. Paul MN-) The U-S Attorney’s Office for Minnesota today announced federal criminal charges in what it calls the largest case of pandemic fraud in the U-S. 47 defendants are charged for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. U-S Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says the defendants are charged across six separate indictments and three criminal informations with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery. Luger says the scam involved more than 125 million fake meals in the span of just over 20 months.
Willmar City Council to address land sale for Halal slaughterhouse, THC edible sales
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halaal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council will hold a hearing during Monday's meeting on whether to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal
What: Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will go to the church towards fixing basement stairway.
James Ackerman
James "Jim" R. Ackerman, age 80 of rural New London, passed away Sunday, September 18, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
