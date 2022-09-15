(Willmar MN-) Nearly from the beginning, the Willmar WYE Project included construction of a rail spur from the new bypass into the Willmar Industrial Park, to be used by businesses that desired rail access. The WYE Bypass, and all the related road realignments, roundabouts and bridges are done, and the ribbon will be cut next month. However, Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says the spur has not been built. Backman says there is debate over who should pay for it, and who would control it...

