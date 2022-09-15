Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
AGING IN PLACE: September is Falls Prevention Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Most of us have an older loved one, or know someone who has been seriously injured in a fall. According to Care Advantage, more than one in four people age 65 years or older fall each year. The risk of falling and fall-related problems rises with age.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg veteran continues tradition of riding to raise awareness for child cancer research
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Bart Roy is an Army veteran who has continued his tradition for the third year in a row of participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. The reason? To raise awareness for children’s cancer research. “I can’t imagine a child going through this, it makes you...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Carilion Clinic hosts parenting town hall on gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic hosted a parenting town hall Tuesday, focused on gun violence. You can watch live from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:. The virtual town hall was focused on answering community questions on community safety and how acts of brutality can affect our mental health.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke E-911 survey ends Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday is the last day to give your feedback on Roanoke’s E-911 center. The City of Roanoke’s E-911 Center sent out a community survey two weeks ago to get feedback on its emergency department services. The goal is to improve communications and effectiveness with emergency departments working throughout the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Girls who join Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline can do so for free
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s an exciting opportunity for girls in our hometowns; they can learn leadership and other skills for no cost. This fall, young ladies who want to join a Girl Scout troop can do so for free. Thanks to a donation, all girls who join Girl...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home has tips on raising readers
(WDBJ) - Looking for tips on how to develop reading skills and interest in your kids?. On Monday’s Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate sat down with Julie Phillips, director of Botetourt County Libraries, discussing why the public library provides so many services for families and young children, as well as a program called “1,000 Things Before Kindergarten.”
WDBJ7.com
Melrose Avenue church hosts community health fair
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members learned about health and well-being Sunday afternoon. The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair. Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them. The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples and tips on...
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police launch initiative to promote engagement with officers
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department has launched an initiative designed to allow the public to connect and engage with officers in neighborhoods or businesses. In case you’ve ever wanted to meet the officers who patrol your neighborhood or wondered how Radford Police conduct roll call at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Science museum previews outreach programs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks from the Science Museum of Western Virginia stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about the museum’s outreach programs. Watch the video to see the segment, which includes an experiment involving currents.
WDBJ7.com
Group hopes to inspire interest in the dulcimer
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An instrument unique to Appalachia is finding its way into the laps of more musicians in our area. The Roanoke Valley Dulcimer Group has been meeting together once a month since 2014 to share music and prepare for shows. “It is a traditional Appalachian instrument, but...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home reminds you to be prepared this hurricane season
(WDBJ) - September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period. Conditions are still in place for an above-average hurricane season, according to the mid-season update from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, sat down Monday with Here...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home addresses effects of labor shortage
(WDBJ) - Tim Saunders, Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works, joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home Tuesday to talk about today’s job market. There are many companies looking for workers and he helped break down the reason for the labor shortage, the possible recession looming, and if now is a good time to look for a new job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Local computer science program the recipient of state grant
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple areas throughout our hometowns were represented in Tuesday’s announcement of more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards. One of the four projects named was a partnership between the Virginia Tech Department of Computer Science, Virginia Tech Office...
WDBJ7.com
Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has added increased security this year. Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
WDBJ7.com
Danville/Pittsylvania County survey results being used to brand new tourism program
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville/Pittsylvania County tourism survey results are being used to tailor the new tourism brand to the community. Over 2,000 community members participated in the tourism survey that was released in June. The next steps for the new tourism program are to educate the community on...
WDBJ7.com
Join a free guided walking tour to celebrate Hispanic businesses
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can get a free taste of Hispanic heritage in Roanoke this week. Latinas Network and Roanoke Regional Small Business will host “Caminemos: Guided Walking Tour in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month” Tuesday. The tour will include four...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County woman found safe
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Breanna was found safe, according to the Town of Pulaski Police. EARLIER STORY: A Pulaski County woman has been reported missing, according to the Pulaski County Police Department. Police say 23-year-old Breanna Nicole Smith was last reported seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the...
WDBJ7.com
People across our hometowns help family who lost everything in fire
(WDBJ) - A Bedford County family lost their home and everything they owned in a fire in December 2021. “I’ve never had to deal with nothing like this before in my life,” said Ronnie Durham. It was during a Christmas parade when a neighbor called Durham to tell...
WDBJ7.com
Lamination company establishing operation in Roanoke County, creating 44 jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - North American Specialty Laminations LLC (NASL), is establishing its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The project will create 44 jobs. The company’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will be at 5185 Benois Road. “North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to...
WDBJ7.com
Teen dead after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
Comments / 0