China's 'Dongfeng' Missiles Compared to America's Nuclear Arsenal
The U.S. Department of Defense said last year that images showed a suspected 230 silo-based ICBM launch sites in Yumen, Gansu, and Hami, Xinjiang, in China.
China Shares Plans for Space Tourism Trips From 2025
There may be many options for space tourists in China over the next few years, including the possibility of visiting China's space station.
In the War for Global Opinion, China Is Winning | Opinion
Throughout what is collectively known as the "Global South," China is now more popular than the United States.
Putin Mocked After Foreign Leaders Keep Him Waiting at SCO Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin was mocked on social media after footage emerged of him waiting for foreign leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, this week. Four separate photos from the summit shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Andrey Zakharaov, show the Russian leader standing in...
Russian TV Says Nuclear Strike on U.K. Would Turn it Into 'Martian Desert'
Russian politician Andrey Gurulyov also dismissed the idea that NATO could retaliate if the country uses nuclear weapons on the United Kingdom.
Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report
Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Russia Losing Fighter Jets as Pilots Have Poor Situational Awareness—U.K.
The UK's Intelligence Agency has said the Russian Air Force is taking greater risks in its war on Ukraine and has suffered losses because of it. The Ministry of Defence provided an update on the situation in Ukraine on Monday, September 19 and explained its findings on Twitter. The intelligence...
Russia Proposes 'Alternative Meat' Made Out of Fly Larvae as Sanctions Bite
Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has said he would "continue to experiment" with different food products as a consumer.
Russia's Stock Exchange Crashes as Mobilization Rumors Swirl
Vladimir Putin has avoided calling for a mass mobilization to support his campaign in Ukraine, as experts say he wants to maintain a semblance of normality at home.
France clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination drive
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant.
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Offers Glimpse Into Ancient Chinese Culture
Hardly any gold artifacts have been uncovered from this period in China, making the finding exceptionally rare.
Tools Could Be 3D-Printed Using Dust From Mars, Study Reveals
It's significant because researchers say they can't carry everything out to space, and if they forget a tool on a mission they can't come back to get it.
Russia, China Pose 'Greatest Challenges' to Democracy Since Cold War—Taiwan
China's ambitions won't stop at Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said in a virtual address on Monday.
Outrage at Iran President's NYC Trip after U.S. Threats, Holocaust Doubts
Opposition group the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran MEK told Newsweek Ebrahim Raisi's presence in New York "is an affront" to the U.N.
As TikTok Competes With Google in Search, Report Flags Misinfo Concerns
The report said that one in five suggested videos on top news topics contained misinformation.
Joe Biden 'Speaking His Mind,' Taiwan Envoy Says After Defense Pledge
A Chinese government spokesperson said Beijing filed a diplomatic protest with Washington over the president's remarks at the weekend.
