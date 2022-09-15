Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour Re-Create 'Devil Wears Prada' Moment at NYFW

Anne Hathaway delighted fans during New York Fashion Week when the actress unexpectedly channeled her beloved character from The Devil Wears Prada while sitting alongside none other than the real-life Miranda Priestly—Anna Wintour.

It's been 16 years since Hathaway played Andy Sachs in the cult movie opposite Meryl Streep, whose character, Priestly, a powerful and intimidating editor-in-chief, was not so loosely based on Vogue magazine editor Wintour. So when Hathaway and Wintour were photographed side by side at the New York fashion show on Wednesday, fans of The Devil Wears Prada just about lost their minds.

What's more, Hathaway 39, eerily resembled her movie character, with the same haircut and a brown ensemble similar to the one she wore in the film.

Wearing a black turtleneck with a brown crocodile skirt and matching jacket, Hathaway sat next to Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, at the Michael Kors runway presentation in New York. The star-studded front row also included Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens.

From left, Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, Serena Williams and New York Mayor Eric Adams attend the Michael Kors runway show on Wednesday in New York City. Fans noticed that Hathaway looked like her character from "The Devil Wears Prada" movie. Getty Images for Michael Kors

Fashion Instagram account @diet_prada shared a comparison photo from the Kors show, citing the 2006 movie with a caption that read: "It's giving Andy Sachs, 2022!"

The post continued: "@annehathaway was spotted sitting next to Miranda Priestly... sorry, Anna Wintour, at the @michaelkors Spring 2023 show."

Fans have been relishing the moment, with actress Leyna Bloom commenting, "Full circle moment."

Anne Hathaway wore a black turtleneck with a brown crocodile skirt and matching jacket during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. Getty Images

Another wrote: "Ahahah wow so good... TOO good."

Others couldn't get over how Hathaway appears to not have aged in 16 years.

"The way she looks exactly the same 17 years later should be studied," said one comment.

On Twitter, user @mattxiv, tweeted: "anne hathaway referencing herself from the devil wears prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to anna wintour at fashion week... the grip she has on me."

Journalist Liv Marks tweeted: "​​Anne Hathaway recreating one of her looks from The Devil Wears Prada while sat next to Anna Wintour is a moment that will be studied by historians."

Another person tweeted: "anne hathaway redoing devil wears prada look next to anna wintour is iconic."

Hathaway has been something of a fashion sensation this year. Her looks at various red carpet events have been applauded by fans, and in June she revealed her favorite look from The Devil Wears Prada.

"I love what I wore to the James [Holt] party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots," she told Harper's Bazaar.