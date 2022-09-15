ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season

LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Ogden, UT
Football
Ogden, UT
Sports
Ogden, UT
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Anderson
kvnutalk

Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usu#Weber State#Aggies#American Football#College Football#Utah State#Fcs#Hjnews Com#The Herald Journal#Utah Public Radio
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

BREAKING: Layton High School student stabs classmate

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
LAYTON, UT
kjzz.com

Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County

UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
iheart.com

This May Be The Greatest Political Ad We've Ever Seen

Utah's Linda Paulson wanted to make a statement with her campaign ad, and I think it's safe to say she did. The Salt Lake City Republican announced in a recent rap video that she would be running in the District 12 Senate race. I certainly think that this is a campaign ad that her district will never forget.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy