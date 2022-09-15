Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season
LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
Whatever happened to Saturday night? Yes, Utah scheduled for another matinee
It was announced the Utes will play their next home game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against the Oregon State Beavers, Oct. 1, at noon
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
Olivia Wade leads BYU to victory over Utah in final minutes
\Olivia Wade scored twice as the BYU Cougars women’s soccer team beat the Utah Utes at South Field in Provo, Utah.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From #14 Utah’s Dominating Performance Against SDSU
SALT LAKE CITY- #14 Utah needed another dominating performance and they achieved just that against SDSU. In fact, despite a slower start on offense for the Utes in the first quarter or so, they still played their most aggressive football as a team so far in 2022 beating up on the Aztecs 35-7.
As Utah heads into Pac-12 play, it will be without a running back that’s out for the year
Next week’s opponent, Arizona State, fell 30-21 at home to Eastern Michigan, and the Sun Devils fired head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday.
3 takeaways from No. 14 Utah’s win over San Diego State
Utah improved to 2-1 with a dominant 35-7 win over San Diego State. Here are three takeaways from the Utes’ win at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
kvnutalk
Changes in administration at Utah State University – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – When Utah State University Executive Vice President (EVP) and Provost Frank Galey retired earlier this year, it set into motion several organizational changes at the school. In May, USU announced Robert Wagner — who has been with USU since 2007 — would become executive vice president and...
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
BREAKING: Layton High School student stabs classmate
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
kjzz.com
Minor injuries reported after head-on collision in Weber County
UINTAH, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a head-on crash in Weber County. They said the crash involving two vehicles occurred Sunday in the area of 2400 East and 6600 South in Uintah. Deputies said drivers were extricated...
kjzz.com
Oliverson family files lawsuit against Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker after fall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson, the little leaguer who fell from his bunk bed while at the Little League World Series and suffered head injuries, is suing Little League Baseball and Savoy Contract Furniture, the bed maker. The suit was filed on September 16,...
WDIO-TV
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin,...
iheart.com
This May Be The Greatest Political Ad We've Ever Seen
Utah's Linda Paulson wanted to make a statement with her campaign ad, and I think it's safe to say she did. The Salt Lake City Republican announced in a recent rap video that she would be running in the District 12 Senate race. I certainly think that this is a campaign ad that her district will never forget.
