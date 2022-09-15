Read full article on original website
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
My family of 4 spent $200 on dinner at Garden Grill in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner and Disney fanatic, I've eaten at most of the restaurants in the parks. But my family keeps going back to Garden Grill in Epcot.
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022
The autumnal equinox is what most people associate with the beginning of fall, and this year, that date falls on Thursday, September 22. Since it's already September, it's high time to get out your...
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
goodmorningamerica.com
Kohl's launches trendy line and everything is under $80
Kohl's new line, Intempo, is here just in time for fall fashion. The trend-forward line launched Friday and offers budget-friendly prices on items that are extremely versatile -- giving a capsule wardrobe experience with tons of ways to mix and match. These days we're all searching for ways to look...
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
CNBC
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy
With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
I’m an interior design pro – six kitchen trends that are outdated, take a look at your lighting if you want to sell
BEFORE you list your home for sale, pop into the kitchen and take a look around. If your home is sporting any of these six kitchen trends, you might want to refresh the space – because these styles are already outdated. The team of home pros at Hunker spoke...
CNET
You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
The Design Trend Mina Starsiak Hawk Is Ready To Put To Bed
Mina Starsiak Hawk has transformed hundreds of homes with her mother, Karen Laine, on the HGTV show "Good Bones." The pair renovates homes in their hometown of Indianapolis (via HGTV) and often try out new trends to make their homes more appealing to potential buyers. Because of that, Starsiak Hawk is well-versed in what helps a home sell, what people are loving, and conversely, what trends might need to be put to rest.
I’m an Amazon seller – my thrift store side hustle earned me $30,000 in the last month
YOU can make thousands a month just by reselling thrift store items on Amazon. TikToker Raikenprofit_official said he was able to sell $30,000 worth of items on Amazon over the past month all by putting thrift store finds up for sale. Stephen Raiken, who goes by Raikenprofit_official on TikTok, revealed...
simphome.com
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
Is Terrazzo Going Out Of Style?
Derived from mosaic, terrazzo may look similar but it's the haphazard design that makes each terrazzo piece unique and the question is, is it still in style?
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Dining Tables?
If you're sticking to a strict budget but still dying for something new to spruce up the dining room, we know exactly where you want to shop!
What Is A FROG Room In A House?
When prospective buyers see the term FROG room, some are bound to imagine a room furnished with lily pads and pond water that's perfectly suitable for an army of everyone's favorite hopping amphibians. Fortunately, FROG is an acronym for Finished Room Over Garage, and these rooms are much more hospitable to people than frogs. However, since FROG room is largely a colloquial term (per Beverly-Hanks Realtors), there tends to be some confusion about its true meaning.
The Best Way To Spray Paint Your Wood Furniture
Old, distressed, or mundane furniture can be restored and revitalized using spray paint. Here is the best way to spray paint your wood furniture.
