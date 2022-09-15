ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Design#Historic Homes#Mansions
goodmorningamerica.com

Kohl's launches trendy line and everything is under $80

Kohl's new line, Intempo, is here just in time for fall fashion. The trend-forward line launched Friday and offers budget-friendly prices on items that are extremely versatile -- giving a capsule wardrobe experience with tons of ways to mix and match. These days we're all searching for ways to look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO
CNET

You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

The Design Trend Mina Starsiak Hawk Is Ready To Put To Bed

Mina Starsiak Hawk has transformed hundreds of homes with her mother, Karen Laine, on the HGTV show "Good Bones." The pair renovates homes in their hometown of Indianapolis (via HGTV) and often try out new trends to make their homes more appealing to potential buyers. Because of that, Starsiak Hawk is well-versed in what helps a home sell, what people are loving, and conversely, what trends might need to be put to rest.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

What Is A FROG Room In A House?

When prospective buyers see the term FROG room, some are bound to imagine a room furnished with lily pads and pond water that's perfectly suitable for an army of everyone's favorite hopping amphibians. Fortunately, FROG is an acronym for Finished Room Over Garage, and these rooms are much more hospitable to people than frogs. However, since FROG room is largely a colloquial term (per Beverly-Hanks Realtors), there tends to be some confusion about its true meaning.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
64K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy