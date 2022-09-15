ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s funeral to be screened in park on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse

By Katrine Bussey
 5 days ago
The Queen’s coffin was taken from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in the days following her death (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital.

Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

It was to the Palace of Holyroodhouse that the Queen’s coffin was brought after she died at Balmoral last week.

Members of the royal family stayed at the palace, at the foot of the Royal Mile, while ceremonial events took place in the city in the days following her death.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Edinburgh earlier this week to watch the Queen’s coffin pass by (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Council leader Cammy Day said the screening will provide an opportunity “for us all to come together and pay our final respects to the Queen”.

He added: “I can think of no more fitting venue for Monday’s screening – in the Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse – and I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say their final farewell to Her Majesty.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government has confirmed that schools across Scotland will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect.

Most local authority-run nurseries will also close, but public transport is expected to operate as normal.

King Charles and his siblings walked behind the Queen’s coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Monday (PA) (PA Wire)

ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper train services are expected to operate a normal service on Monday, as are Edinburgh trams and CalMac ferries.

Speaking about plans to broadcast the funeral in Holyrood Park, Mr Day said: “We all share in the nation’s, and indeed the world’s, grief at the loss of our longest serving monarch.

“As Her Majesty’s funeral takes place in London, we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom.”

He added: “Here in Edinburgh, we can take immense pride in the role our city played in the ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing, and I want to thank the many council colleagues, partners and volunteers who each played such a big part in delivering them so gracefully and flawlessly.

“And to the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects.

“I have no doubt these past few days will be remembered for how brightly Scotland’s capital shone as an example of respect, pride, and professionalism to the world.”

